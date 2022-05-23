Big Y Recipe of the Week: American Flag Taco Dip with Wheat Thins

Big Y Recipe of the Week: American Flag Taco Dip with Wheat Thins

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a American Flag Taco Dip with Wheat Thins!

American Flag Taco Dip with Wheat Thins

Serving: Serves 40 | Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces white cheddar cheese, divided

2 pints light sour cream

1 (1-ounce) package reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 large jalapeño pepper, chopped

1/2 cup rinsed canned black beans

2 cups small grape tomatoes, quartered

WHEAT THINS Original Snacks

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Cut 3 slices from cheese. Use small star-shaped canape or cookie cutter to cut 1 star from each cheese slice. Shred cheese trimmings and remaining cheese; reserve for later use. Combine sour cream, taco seasoning mix, cilantro and peppers; spread onto bottom of 2-qt. rectangular baking dish. Spoon beans into square shape on upper left hand corner of dip; top with cheese stars. Top remaining dip with rows of tomatoes and shredded cheese to resemble flag as shown in photo. Serve with WHEAT THINS.

Tips

Variation: Substitute 1 jar (16 oz.) thick and chunky salsa for the chopped tomatoes and/or sliced black olives for the beans.

Special Extra: Spread 1-1/2 cups guacamole onto bottom of baking dish before topping with the remaining ingredients as directed.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Recipe provided by Wheat Thins. For more inspiration, please go to https://www.snackworks.com/recipes.

Nutrition Facts - Nutrition Information Per Serving: