Big Y Recipe of the Week: Apple Cinnamon Bread Bake

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Apple Cinnamon Bread Bake!

Apple Cinnamon Bread Bake

Serving: Serves 6 | Prep Time: 25 Minutes | Cooking Time: Bake 36 Minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons Big Y unsalted butter, cubed plus more for greasing dish

1/2 cup Big Y light brown sugar

1 teaspoon Big Y ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, quartered, thinly sliced

1 lemon, juiced

2 teaspoons Big Y pure vanilla extract

6 slices Jessica’s Brick Oven cinnamon raisin swirl bread, cubed

1/2 cup apple cider

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously butter a 3- or 4-quart baking dish; set aside. In a small bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; set aside. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice and vanilla. Spread 1/2 the bread cubes onto the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Then layer with half of the apples and half of the sugar mixture. Add remaining apples and drizzle with cider; top with remaining bread cubes and sugar mixture. Add butter cubes to the top spacing them out evenly. Cover dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for 16 minutes or until bread cubes are golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream.Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org!

Nutrition Facts