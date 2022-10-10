Big Y Recipe of the Week: Apple Pie Roll-Ups

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Apple Pie Roll-Ups!

Apple Pie Roll-Ups

Servings: 8 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cooking Time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package Food Club Crescent Rolls

1 Golden Delicious apple, cut into thin slices

1 tablespoon Food Club sugar

1 teaspoon Full Circle Market Organic ground cinnamon

4 tablespoons Food Club salted butter, softened

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse apple under cold running water and pat dry prior to cutting. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Open crescent rolls and separate each crescent. In a small bowl, mix together sugar, cinnamon and softened butter. Spread a thin layer of cinnamon-sugar mixture on the top of each crescent triangle, then place 2 to 3 slices of apple along the longer edge. Starting with the big side, roll up each crescent and place on baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until crescents are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before enjoying.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.