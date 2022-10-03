Big Y Recipe of the Week: Autumn Salad with Pears

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Autumn Salad with Pears!

Serving: Serves 4

Ingredients

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons minced tarragon

2 tablespoons Food Club honey

1 1/2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup Food Club olive oil

6 cups mixed salad greens

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 pears, cored and sliced thin

1/4 cup Gorgonzola cheese, optional

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. In a small bowl, combine vinegar, tarragon, honey, mustard, salt and pepper; mix well. Slowly whisk in oil until consistency is smooth. In a large salad bowl, combine greens, onion, pears and a quarter of the dressing; toss well. Serve topped with Gorgonzola if desired and serve with remaining dressing.

