Big Y recipe of the week: Avocado Bruschetta with Feta.

Sponsored content from Big Y

Avocado Bruschetta with Feta

Ingredients

1 baguette, sliced into rounds

2 small tomatoes, diced

1/2 avocado, diced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon basil, minced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Big Y salt, to taste

Big Y pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush olive oil onto both sides of baguette slices and place on baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Toast in oven for 8-10 minutes or until bread starts to brown. While bread is toasting, combine tomato, avocado, feta, basil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir to combine. Once bread is toasted, remove from oven. Evenly distribute the avocado-tomato mixture on top of each baguette round and serve.

For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Recipe courtesy of Avocados From Mexico.