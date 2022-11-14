Big Y Recipe of the Week: Avocado Toast with Cream Cheese & Cranberries

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Avocado Toast with Cream Cheese & Cranberries!

Serving: Serves 4 | Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices rye bread

1/2 cup herb, onion & chives or spicy jalapeño cream cheese

1 cup arugula

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup pepitas

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

kosher salt, to taste

fresh cracked pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Toast bread slices. Spread cream cheese onto toasted bread slices. Top with evenly arugula, avocado slices, dried cranberries, pepitas and sesame seeds. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

