Big Y Recipe of the Week: Bacon and Red Onion Flatbread

Big Y Recipe of the Week: Bacon and Red Onion Flatbread

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Bacon & Red Onion Flatbread!

Bacon & Red Onion Flatbread

Serving: Serves 6 | Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 14 minutes

Ingredients

1 premade basic flatbread dough, room temperature

Food Club all-purpose flour, for dusting

1/4 cup Food Club butter, melted

3 cloves garlic, minced

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club ground black pepper, to taste

6 ounces fontina cheese, grated

6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse fresh produce. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll dough out into a rectangular shape on a lightly floured surface. Pinch ends of dough together and roll up sides to form an oblong shape; place dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Wash hands after handling raw dough. In a small bowl, combine melted butter and garlic; generously brush on dough and season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with cheese, bacon, onion and thyme. Bake for 14 minutes or until cheese is melted; remove from oven and let sit 5 minutes. Slice and serve immediately.

April/May 2020 Big Y Dig In Recipe

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Nutrition Facts