Big Y Recipe of the Week: Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed Dates

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed Dates!

Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed Dates

Serving: Serves 24 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 (2-ounce) chunk Manchego cheese

24 Medjool dates, pitted

8-10 slices applewood smoked bacon, cut into thirds

24 toothpicks

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Place oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut cheese into small strips. Stuff 1 piece of cheese into each date. Wrap each date with a third of a piece of bacon, securing with a toothpick. Wash hands after handling raw bacon. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange dates, 1 inch apart, in a shallow baking pan and bake for 35 minutes or until bacon is crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined platter and serve warm.

November/December 2022 Dig In Recipe

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

