Big Y Recipe of the Week: Banana Berry Dip.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Banana Berry Dip!

Banana Berry Dip

Serving: Serves 8 | Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces vanilla Greek yogurt

6 large strawberries, stems removed

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 banana

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup Big Y powdered sugar

8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. In a food processor, combine yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana, lemon juice and sugar; process until smooth. Place mixture in a large bowl and gently fold in whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts