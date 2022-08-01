Big Y Recipe of the week: Berry Fine Toast

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Berry Fine Toast!

Berry Fine Toast

Serving: Serves 4 | Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients

4 slices Arnold Bread, toasted

1 tablespoon Big Y cream cheese, softened

2 strawberries, sliced

2 teaspoons fresh basil, minced and divided

1 tablespoon Goat cheese, softened

4 blackberries, halved

1 tablespoon Brie, softened

1/4 cup raspberries

2 teaspoons walnut pieces

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced

1 tablespoon Big Y ricotta

1/4 cup blueberries

2 teaspoons slivered almonds

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce and herbs under cold running water before cutting, then pat dry.

2. Spread cream cheese on 1 toast slice.

3. Top with sliced strawberries and 1 teaspoon minced basil.

4. Spread Goat cheese on second toast slice.

5. Top with sliced blackberries and remaining minced basil.

6. Spread Brie on third toast slice.

7. Top with whole raspberries, walnut pieces and minced rosemary.

8. Spread ricotta on fourth toast slice.

9. Top with whole blueberries and slivered almonds. Enjoy!

Recipe provided by Arnold Premium Breads. For more Arnold inspiration, please visit https://arnoldbread.com

Big Y's recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org!