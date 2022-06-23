Big Y Recipe of the Week: BLT Waffle Sandwich

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a BLT Waffle Sandwich!

BLT Waffle Sandwich

Serving: Serves 2 | Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 Food Club frozen waffles, premade

1 tablespoon Food Club mayonnaise

8 slices bacon, cooked

4 slices tomato

2 lettuce leaves, large

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. Toast waffles according to package directions until nicely browned. Top 2 waffles with ½ tablespoon mayonnaise, 4 slices bacon, 2 slices tomato, a lettuce leaf and remaining waffles and serve.

