Big Y Recipe of the Week: Breakfast Burritos

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Breakfast Burritos!

Breakfast Burritos

Serving: Serves 4 | Prep Time: 15 Minutes | Cook Time: 3 Minutes

Ingredients

Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray

1 1/4 cups diced deli ham

4 Big Y large white eggs, beaten

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club black pepper, to taste

4 (10-inch) Big Y flour tortillas

1/2 cup Food Club shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Food Club salsa

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add ham and cook for 3 minutes. Add eggs, salt and pepper. Cook and stir for 3 minutes or until eggs are not runny. Wash hands after handling raw eggs. Divide egg mixture evenly among tortillas, placing in center of each., and top with cheese. Fold ends of tortillas over filling and roll up. Top with salsa, if desired.

Big Y's recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org!

Nutrition Information (Per Serving)