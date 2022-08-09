Big Y Recipe of the Week: Cold Greek Pasta Salad

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is Cold Greek Pasta Salad!

Serving: Serves 4 | Prep Time: 25 Minutes | Cooking Time: 8 Minutes

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups uncooked pasta, such as Food Club rotini or penne

1 cup diced cucumber

3/4 cup Food Club sliced black olives

2/3 cup sliced red onion

15 grape tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped

2/3 cup cubed feta cheese

3 tablespoons Food Club olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Food Club Dijon-style mustard

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club black pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. Cook pasta to al dente according to manufacturer instructions and transfer to a large bowl. Add cucumber, arugula, olives, onion, tomatoes and feta cheese. In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, salt and pepper. Add to pasta mixture and toss to coat. Cover and store in the refrigerator and enjoy within 3-4 days.

July 2022 Dig In Recipe

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Nutrition Information (Per Serving)