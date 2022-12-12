Big Y Recipe of the Week: Cranberry Pomegranate Salsa

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Cranberry Pomegranate Salsa!

Cranberry Pomegranate Salsa

Serving: 16 (1/4 cup each) | Prep Time: 30 min.

Ingredients

1 (12 ounce) bag fresh cranberries

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup red onion, minced or 4 green onions ( including their tops )

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 lime, juiced and zested

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3/4 - 1 cup pomegranate seeds (1 pomegranate)

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse fresh produce. Combine cranberries, garlic, onion and jalapeno in a food processor. Pulse until cranberries are finely chopped. (Be careful not to mince or puree mixture). Transfer to a serving bowl, and add remaining ingredients to cranberry mixture. Refrigerate 1-2 hours before serving for optimum flavor. Enjoy with tortilla chips, or alongside your favorite holiday poultry or pork.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Nutrition Facts