Big Y Recipe of the Week: Delicious Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Delicious Oatmeal Raisin Cookies!

Delicious Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Serving: Serves 12 | Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups Food Club quick oats

1 teaspoon Food Club cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup almond butter

1/2 cup Food Club honey

1/2 cup Food Club raisins

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl, combine oats, cinnamon, nutmeg, almond butter and honey; fold in raisins. Using wet hands, form mixture into 12 balls. Place on prepared baking sheet and press each into a cookie shape. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

August/September 2020 Dig In Magazine

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Nutrition Information (Per Serving)