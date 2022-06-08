Big Y Recipe of the Week: Driscoll’s No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Big Y Recipe of the Week: Driscoll’s No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is Driscoll’s No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Bites!

Driscoll’s No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Serving: Serves 20

Ingredients

2 (16-ounce) packages Driscoll’s Strawberries

1 (8-ounce) package Food Club Neufchatel cheese

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup Food Club sugar

1 teaspoon Big Y pure vanilla extract

1 pinch Food Club Mediterranean sea salt

1 cup Food Club real semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon Crav’n Flavor original graham cracker crumbs

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Cut top off each strawberry and core out center with a melon baller. Place on lined baking sheet and set aside. In a medium bowl, beat Neufchatel cheese, yogurt, sugar, vanilla and salt with an electric mixer until creamy and evenly blended. Fill cream cheese mixture in a pastry bag or self-sealing plastic bag. Cut a small hole in tip of bag and pipe cream cheese mixture into strawberries. Place strawberries in individual serving spoons or on serving platter. Melt chocolate chips in microwave on 50% power or in a bowl set over simmering water. Place melted chocolate in a pastry bag or self-sealing plastic bag and cut a small hole in tip of bag. Pipe melted chocolate over strawberries. Chill in refrigerator to set at least 15 minutes. Top with graham cracker crumbs and enjoy.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Recipe as seen on Western Mass News on 2/11/16 with Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN and Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Driscoll’s. Visit their website for more berry-packed recipes. Watch their recipe video here.

Nutrition Facts