Big Y Recipe of the Week: Eggs in a Blanket

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Eggs in a Blanket!

Eggs in a Blanket

Serving: Serves 1 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 Big Y large egg

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club ground black pepper, to taste

1 slice Big Y whole wheat bread

1 tablespoon Food Club salted butter

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. In a small bowl, crack open egg without breaking yolk; season with salt and pepper; set aside. Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw egg. Using a 3-inch cookie cutter (e.g.: circle, heart, star or flower), cut a shape out of the center of bread slice. In a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat, add butter. Once melted, add bread slice, and lightly toast for 1 to 2 minutes; flip bread and reduce heat to medium-low. Carefully pour egg into cut-out hole in bread. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until both yolk and white of egg are firm in the bread “nest.”

August 2022 Dig In Recipe

Nutrition Facts | Per Serving