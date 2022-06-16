Big Y recipe of the week: Firecracker Freezer Pops

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is Firecracker Freezer Pops!

Firecracker Freezer Pops

Instead of serving store-bought freezer pops, which are often loaded with added sugars and artificial colors, make your own patriotic frozen treats with these Firecracker Freezer Pops. They use only four simple ingredients and take minutes to whip up.

Serving: Serves 10

Ingredients

1/2 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/4 cup Big Y sugar

1/2 pound blueberries

1 1/4 cups plain Greek yogurt

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. In a blender or food processor, puree strawberries with 1 tablespoon sugar. Transfer to a small bowl. Rinse out blender or processor then puree blueberries with 1 tablespoon sugar. In another small bowl, whisk together yogurt and 2 tablespoons sugar. Pour mixtures, alternating, into ten 3-ounce ice-pop molds, making 3 to 5 layers in each.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Nutrition Facts