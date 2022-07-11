Big Y Recipe of the Week: Grilled Corn with Cilantro Cheese Butter

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Grilled Corn with Cilantro Cheese Butter!

Serving: Serves 6 | Prep Time: 30 Minutes | Cooking Time: Grill 7 Minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup Food Club unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup Culinary Tours soft goat cheese

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club black pepper, to taste

Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray

6 ears corn, shucked

1/4 cup Food Club salted butter, melted

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. In a small bowl, combine unsalted butter, goat cheese, garlic, cilantro and salt and pepper; set aside. Coat grill grate with cooking spray and preheat to medium. Add corn and grill for 7 minutes or until corn kernels are tipped with brown, rotating as necessary and continuously basting with melted butter. Serve immediately with cilantro cheese butter.

May/June 2021 Big Y Dig In Magazine Recipe

