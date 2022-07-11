Big Y Recipe of the Week: Grilled Corn with Cilantro Cheese Butter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.
This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Grilled Corn with Cilantro Cheese Butter!
Grilled Corn with Cilantro Cheese Butter
Serving: Serves 6 | Prep Time: 30 Minutes | Cooking Time: Grill 7 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Food Club unsalted butter, softened
- 1/3 cup Culinary Tours soft goat cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
- Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste
- Food Club black pepper, to taste
- Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray
- 6 ears corn, shucked
- 1/4 cup Food Club salted butter, melted
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping.
- In a small bowl, combine unsalted butter, goat cheese, garlic, cilantro and salt and pepper; set aside.
- Coat grill grate with cooking spray and preheat to medium.
- Add corn and grill for 7 minutes or until corn kernels are tipped with brown, rotating as necessary and continuously basting with melted butter.
- Serve immediately with cilantro cheese butter.
May/June 2021 Big Y Dig In Magazine Recipe
Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.
Nutrition Facts - Per Serving
- Calories: 270
- Total Fat: 21g
- Saturated Fat: 12g
- Cholesterol: 45mg
- Sodium: 120mg
- Total Carbohydrates: 18g
- Dietary Fiber: 2g
- Sugars: 5g
- Protein: 7g