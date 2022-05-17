Big Y Recipe of the Week: Grilled Pound Cake with Berries

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.
This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Grilled Pounds Cake with Berries!
Grilled Pound Cake with Berries
Serving: Serves 8 | Prep Time: 20 Minutes | Cooking Time: Grill 4 Minutes
Ingredients
- Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray
- 1 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon Big Y pure vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons Food Club honey
- 1 (10.75-ounce) pound cake, sliced into 8 sections
- 1/4 cup Food Club unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups assorted berries
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping.
- Coat a grill grate with cooking spray and preheat grill to medium-low.
- In a small bowl, combine yogurt, vanilla and honey; whisk until well blended.
- Brush both sides of pound cake slices with melted butter. Place on the grill and cook for 2 minutes per side or until cake is toasted. Top each slice with yogurt sauce and mixed berries before serving.
Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.
Nutrition Facts
- Nutrition Information Per Serving
- Calories 150
- Total Fat 8 g
- Saturated Fat 4 g
- Cholesterol 24 mg
- Sodium 281 mg
- Carbohydrates 13 g
- Fiber 0 g
- Sugars 0 g
- Protein 7 g