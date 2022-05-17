Big Y Recipe of the Week: Grilled Pound Cake with Berries

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Grilled Pounds Cake with Berries!

Serving: Serves 8 | Prep Time: 20 Minutes | Cooking Time: Grill 4 Minutes

Ingredients

Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray

1 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

1/2 teaspoon Big Y pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons Food Club honey

1 (10.75-ounce) pound cake, sliced into 8 sections

1/4 cup Food Club unsalted butter, melted

2 cups assorted berries

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. Coat a grill grate with cooking spray and preheat grill to medium-low. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, vanilla and honey; whisk until well blended. Brush both sides of pound cake slices with melted butter. Place on the grill and cook for 2 minutes per side or until cake is toasted. Top each slice with yogurt sauce and mixed berries before serving.

Nutrition Facts