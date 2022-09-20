Big Y Recipe of the Week: Hot Crab, Cheese & Spinach Dip

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Hot Crab, Cheese & Spinach Dip!

Hot Crab, Cheese & Spinach Dip

Serving: Makes 32 (2-Tbsp.) servings | Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 (8-ounce) packages Food Club Neufchâtel 1/3 less fat cream cheese, softened

1 cup Food Club light sour cream

1/4 cup Food Club light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Food Club lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Food Club salt, to taste

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons shallots, minced

10 ounces Food Club frozen chopped spinach, drained and squeezed dry

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 pound lump crabmeat, picked through to remove shells

Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray

1 1/4 cups Food Club shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, mustard, cayenne pepper, salt to taste, garlic, shallots, spinach and bell pepper; gently fold in crabmeat. Spoon mixture into a large oven-safe crock and top with cheese. Bake for 35 minutes or until bubbly.

