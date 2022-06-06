Big Y Recipe of the Week: Layered Tropical Fruit Smoothie

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Layered Tropical Fruit Smoothie!

Serving: Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup Big Y frozen pineapple chunks

1 1/2 cups frozen banana slices, divided

1 teaspoon matcha green tea powder

2/3 cup Olivia’s Organics Baby Spinach

5 ounces almond or soy milk (or 10 tablespoons in total)

1/2 cup Big Y frozen whole strawberries

1 cup vanilla Big Y Greek yogurt, divided

1/2 cup Big Y frozen mango chunks

granola, for garnish, if desired

fruit for garnish, if desired

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Remember to blend the mixture well at EACH step and CLEAN the blender after you transfer the mixture to a bowl! Green: Combine pineapple, ½ cup banana slices, matcha powder, spinach and 6 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Pink: Combine strawberries, ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup banana slices and 2 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Transfer to a bowl. Yellow: Combine mango, ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup banana slices and 2 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Layer smoothie mixtures by spooning green mixture into glasses. Decorate inside glass with additional sliced strawberries. Spoon pink mixture on top and follow with a layer of yellow mixture. Garnish with granola and fruit, if desired.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.

Featured in the Living Well Eating Smart newsletter issue #72 (July 13th – September 20th, 2017). Recipe and image from DOLE www.dolesunshine.com.

