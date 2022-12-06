Big Y Recipe of the Week: Pear, Pomegranate and Spinach Salad

(Fascinadora | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Salad Ingredients

3/4 cup pomegranate pieces

3 ounces Food Club crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries

2 Bartlett pears (firm but ripe), cored and sliced

9 ounces baby spinach

Dressing Ingredients

1/4 cup Food Club apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons Food Club extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons Food Club honey

1 tablespoon Food Club Dijon mustard

Food Club salt, to taste

Food Club ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse fresh produce. Whisk all dressing ingredients in a bowl to blend well. Place all salad ingredients in a large salad bowl, drizzle with desired amount of dressing, then toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately.

