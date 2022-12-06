Big Y Recipe of the Week: Pear, Pomegranate and Spinach Salad

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.
This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Pear, Pomegranate and Spinach Salad!
Pear, Pomegranate and Spinach Salad
Salad Ingredients
- 3/4 cup pomegranate pieces
- 3 ounces Food Club crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 Bartlett pears (firm but ripe), cored and sliced
- 9 ounces baby spinach
Dressing Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Food Club apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons Food Club extra virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Food Club honey
- 1 tablespoon Food Club Dijon mustard
- Food Club salt, to taste
- Food Club ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Rinse fresh produce.
- Whisk all dressing ingredients in a bowl to blend well.
- Place all salad ingredients in a large salad bowl, drizzle with desired amount of dressing, then toss to evenly coat.
- Serve immediately.
