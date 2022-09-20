Big Y Recipe of the Week: Potato Chip Cookies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Potato Chip Cookies!

Potato Chip Cookies

Serving: Makes 36 servings | Cook Time: 12 to 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups Food Club all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon Food Club baking soda

1/4 teaspoon Food Club salt

3 cups Food Club butter, softened

1 cup Food Club sugar

1 Big Y large egg

2 teaspoons Food Club pure vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups Lays Classic Potato Chips, crushed

Food Club chocolate chips, melted, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash hands with soap and water. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat together butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw egg. Add flour mixture and mix on low to combine. Fold in potato chips using a wooden spoon. Form dough into 1-inch balls and place on baking sheets lined with parchment paper; lightly flatten each ball into a disk. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden. Drizzle with melted chocolate if desired.

Nutrition Information (Per Serving)