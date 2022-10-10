Big Y Recipe of the Week: Pumpkin Spice Shake

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for a Pumpkin Spice Shake!

Pumpkin Spice Shake

Serving: 1 | Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 scoop Full Circle vanilla whey protein powder

3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1/4 cup Food Club pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon pecans

Pumpkin pie spice, to taste

6 to 8 ice cubes

Whipped cream, to taste

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into glass and serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Full Circle Market.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.