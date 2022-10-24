Big Y Recipe of the Week: Spooky Ghost Pretzel Rods.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Y and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Y, visit www.bigy.com.

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is for Spooky Ghost Pretzel Rods!

Spooky Ghost Pretzel Rods

Servings: 12 | Serving Size: 2 Pretzels | Prep Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (11.5-ounce) bag Food Club white chocolate chips

24 pretzel rods

Black writing gel

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips in the microwave at 50% power for 30 seconds; remove and stir. Continue to melt chips in the microwave at 50% power in 15-second intervals until completely melted. Once chocolate is melted and stirred well, hold a pretzel rod over the bowl and spoon the melted chocolate onto it until 1/2 to 3/4 of it is covered; use back of a spoon to scrape off excess. Place finished pretzel on waxed paper. Repeat until all pretzels are used. Place in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes to set chocolate. Once chocolate is set, create spooky and fun eyes and mouths with the black writing gel.

