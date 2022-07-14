Big Y Recipe of the Week: Steakhouse Burgers

Big Y Recipe of the Week: Steakhouse Burgers

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Steakhouse Burger!

Steakhouse Burgers

Serving: Serves 8 | Prep Time: 20 Minutes | Cooking Time: Grill 12 Minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup dry minced onion

2 tablespoons Food Club steak sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Food Club Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Food Club black pepper, to taste

Food Club Non-Stick Cooking Spray

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping. In a large bowl, combine ground beef, minced onion, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Shape mixture into 8 patties. Wash hands after handling raw meat. Coat grill grate with cooking spray and preheat to medium-high. Add burger patties and grill for 6 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit as verified with an instant-read food thermometer. Serve on a bun with your favorite condiments and toppings.

