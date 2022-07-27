Big Y Recipe of the Week: Strawberry Cucumber Limeade

This week’s Big Y Recipe of the Week is a Strawberry Cucumber Limeade!

Strawberry Cucumber Limeade

Serving: Serves 6 | Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients

1 cup Food Club sugar

1 cup water

1 English cucumber, medium, halved and thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups chopped strawberries

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

2 cups limeade

3 cups strawberry cucumber flavored sparkling water, chilled

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Rinse all fresh produce items under cold running water prior to prepping.

3. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, water, cucumber, strawberries and lime zest; bring to a boil.

4. Reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes or until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let sit for 30 minutes.

5. Strain through a fine mesh sieve.

6. In a pitcher, combine fruit mixture and limeade; refrigerate for 2 hours or until well chilled.

7. Just before serving, stir in sparkling water.

8. Serve over ice, garnished with a slice of lime, strawberry and cucumber.

Big Y’s recipes reflect the guidance of the Partnership for Food Safety Education. To learn more, visit fightbac.org! For more recipes from Big Y, check out our website.