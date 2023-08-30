The Big E is back September 15th through October 1st!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern States Exposition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern States Exposition, visit https://www.TheBigE.com.

With big entertainment from global superstars, big midway rides, big parades, new food and big fan favorites, you and your family are guaranteed to have a real good time. Plus, don’t miss the Avenue of the States, the Eastern States Exposition Museum, and beer gardens & watering holes to stay hydrated. The Big E is back – get your tickets at TheBigE.com!