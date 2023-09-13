Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern States Exposition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern States Exposition, visit https://www.thebige.com

Parker McCollum

This weekend, the 2023 Big E kicks off with epic entertainment acts! Don’t miss Parker McCollum this Sunday, September 17th, in The Big E Arena. A rising country music superstar, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021, and since then has won him accolades, awards, and several #1 spots on the charts. With his hit songs, “Pretty Heart,” and “To Be Loved by You,” McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas. McCollum also won his first CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Get your tickets today at thebige.com!