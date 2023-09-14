Quinn XCII with special guest Alexander 23

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern States Exposition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern States Exposition, visit https://www.thebige.com/

Quinn XCII with special guest Alexander 23With a style all his own, Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn Ninety-Two), has earned successive Platinum singles including “Kings of Summer” with ayokay, “Straightjacket,” and “Love Me Less” with MAX. He has sold out headline tours coast-to-coast, selling over 350,000 tickets as a headliner, and graced the stages of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Governors Ball, Summerfest and Electric Forest. His new album, “The People’s Champ,” was released in January 2023.