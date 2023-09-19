FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO WELCOMES WAHLBURGERS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Foxwoods Resort Casino-Wahlburgers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Foxwoods Resort Casino-Wahlburgers, visit https://wahlburgers.com.

MASHANTUCKET, CT (September 22, 2023) – Foxwoods Resort Casino, the premier resort casino in the Northeast, is thrilled to announce the opening of Wahlburgers, the renowned burger sensation that has captivated taste buds across the country. Opened on August 29th, this venture marks an exciting chapter for the Wahlberg family as they extend their unique blend of delicious cuisine and heartfelt hospitality to an esteemed destination known for its world-class entertainment and experiences.

Founded by Chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark, Wahlburgers is a casual dining gourmet burger restaurant and bar chain. True to its name, Wahlburgers is celebrated for serving an array of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches, salads, delectable sides such as fries and tots, and refreshing cocktails and shakes.

”Wahlburgers’ commitment to quality and excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering unparalleled experiences to our guests,” said Jason Guyot, the President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “This new addition represents an important step forward in our ongoing journey to elevate Foxwoods Resort Casino into a premier resort destination, and we look forward to seeing the joy and anticipation that Wahlburgers will bring to our valued guests.”

“We can’t wait to share the Wahlburgers dining experience, where we emphasize food, family, and fun, with everyone at Foxwoods,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg. “From our signature burgers to unique dishes, we can’t wait to welcome our new guests and serve them flavors that are sure to delight and satisfy their taste buds!”

”Our brand is all about bringing people together over delicious meals and we are thrilled to be joining the Foxwoods Resort Casino family,” said Mark Wahlberg. “Connecticut, get ready to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor, fun and entertainment!”

”Bringing Wahlburgers to Foxwoods is an opportunity that we’ve dreamed of for a long time,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “This new Wahlburgers symbolizes the unity of great food, great entertainment, and the unforgettable moments that Foxwoods is known for. We’re so excited to share that magic with Connecticut and the many people from all over the country who enjoy Foxwoods.”

Foxwoods Resort Casino boasts over 30 restaurants, including the recently opened celebrity chef-owned restaurant Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Sugar Factory, The Scorpion Bar, Golden Dragon, Red Lantern and many more. This new Wahlburgers location holds immense importance within Foxwoods’ expanding portfolio of restaurants. Known for its world-class entertainment, Foxwoods Resort Casino provides the perfect stage for Wahlburgers to showcase its flavorful menu and engaging dining experience. The synergy between Wahlburgers and Foxwoods promises an exceptional fusion of taste and entertainment that’s set to redefine the dining scene in Connecticut.

For more information and updates, please visit Foxwoods.com.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos, AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms, dining options for all tastes, luxurious spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, Tanger Outlet Mall and conference space for groups of all sizes. There is always something new at Foxwoods, including the recently announced landmark deal with Great Wolf Lodge, opening in 2024, our new 80,000 sq ft expo center opening in November 2022 and a new High Stakes Bingo Hall which opened July 2022, giving guests more reasons to stay than ever. When it comes to sports betting and gaming, Foxwoods has partnerships with fan-favorite betting and entertainment platforms, including DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s recently formed Wondr Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers is a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, which wrapped 10 successful seasons of A&E Network’s Emmy-nominated reality show in 2019 (which is now airing on AXS TV). While its interior decor is filled with photos and memories celebrating the brothers’ life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to rising chef and international superstars, Wahlburgers makes food, beverages and its guests the real stars. With menu items like delicious fresh ground beef burgers, entrée salads and sandwiches, loaded tots and frothy shakes, Chef Paul and team are obsessed with making guests happy and feeling like family. Wahlburgers currently has 100+ locations and is dedicated to giving back to every community it serves. Wahlburgers At Home, the brands’ line of proprietary blended Certified Angus Beef, signature Wahl Sauce, bacon, hot dogs, chicken lollipops, pickles and BBQ sauce, is available in thousands of retail stores throughout the US. Learn more at wahlburgers.com and follow along @Wahlburgers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.