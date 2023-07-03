Luxury Senior Living: HarborChase of Evergreen Walk

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HarborChase of Evergreen Walk and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HarborChase of Evergreen Walk, visit https://www.harborchase.com.

Located in South Windsor, HarborChase of Evergreen Walk is a luxury senior living community offering assisted living and memory care services that encourage engagement and an active lifestyle for residents of all ages and abilities. Following the HarborChase mission of developing a senior living community in which they themselves envision living, residents and guests experience exceptional hospitality, an award-winning life enrichment activity program, and compassionate care.

Hospitality is at the core of all HarborChase communities, and Evergreen Walk is leading the way with extraordinary dining opportunities. On-site eateries offer everything from on-the-go casual fare at Counter-Offer café, fine dining in The Grill Room, private parties in Zest, light bites and cocktails in Fusion Lounge, and classic farm-to-table cuisine in Signatures and Signatures Too. The purpose of Evergreen Walk’s resort-style dining is to allow residents the ability to choose their favorite foods and restaurant environments without being obligated to a traditional group dining experience.

Under the direction of Chef Carlos, Director of Hospitality, residents enjoy delicious meals throughout the restaurants including live culinary demonstrations, a monthly cooking show, and cooking classes in The Chefs Studio. Residents and guests alike are invited to participate in culinary demonstrations and enjoy the fruits of their labor afterward. Nothing conveys warm hospitality like breaking bread together.

Additional programs include a robust life enrichment program. Each day is filled with different activities, special-interest groups, large and small special events, and exercise classes. In addition to assisted living and memory care levels of care, Evergreen Walk offers The Sound, a transitional memory care program for individuals who need a little extra care but are not yet ready for The Cove memory care program. Residents enjoy a complete combination of convenience and care with associates available around the clock, seven days a week.

For more information and to schedule your personalized HarborChase Taste & Tour, contact Stacey Pellingra, Executive Director at 860-288-1699.