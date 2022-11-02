New Weight Loss Guidelines

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hartford Healthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hartford Healthcare, visit https://www.wfsb.com/medical-rounds/

Weight loss surgery has become increasingly safer over the past years helping to improve many weight-related diseases, but guidelines set in 1991 hadn’t been changed until now. Here to tell us more is Dr. Pavlos Papasavas, Director of Surgical Research and Co-Director of Bariatric Surgery at Hartford Hospital, who was a member of the writing group of the new guidelines for metabolic and bariatric surgery.

