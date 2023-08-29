Debunking 6 common misconceptions about laser hair removal

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Milan Laser Hair Removal and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal , visit https://milanlaser.com/.

Getting rid of unwanted body hair can be frustrating, costly, and painful. Dull blades cause razor burn, and shaving is an almost daily habit. Waxing is more expensive overtime; you need to let your hair grow out between wax appointments and it’s painful.

Thankfully, laser hair removal delivers permanent results – and it’s more affordable than maintaining a shaving or waxing routine over your lifetime. Plus, there’s no downtime, awkward growing-out period or risk of ingrown hairs.

If you’re curious about laser hair removal but not quite sure what it entails, keep reading. Let’s debunk common misconceptions about laser hair removal, along with the benefits.

1. Myth: It’s too expensive.

Over a lifetime, Brazilian waxes alone cost an estimated $15,000, according to Milan Laser. Monthly back waxes can add up to over $18,000. By comparison, the permanent results of laser hair removal cost around $2,500, with payment plans available. Bonus: If stubborn hair pops up later, the cost to remove it is included in your unlimited package!

2. Myth: It doesn’t work on everyone.

Some lasers and treatments don’t work for everyone, and they are limited to people with light skin tones. However, the Candela Gentle Max Pro, used at Milan Laser is safe and effective for all skin tones. Their lasers are precise enough to target the hair follicle eliminating hair at the root without damaging your skin. (The hair does have to have some pigment for the laser to capture, but Milan Laser offers a free consultation to ensure you are a suitable candidate.)

3. Myth: It’s far too painful.

Anyone who has had a waxing knows the pain of that experience. It’s enough to make your eyes water just thinking about it. And razor burn, even when mild, is its own kind of discomfort – especially if you get into saltwater or the pool too soon. By comparison, most laser hair removal clients describe the sensation as feeling like the snap of a warm rubber band. The state-of-the-art lasers at Milan Laser use a cooling spray to keep you as comfortable as possible. This safely cools the skin in the milliseconds before and after each laser pulse, which decreases discomfort.

4. Myth: It takes a long time.

Waxing and shaving are lifelong commitments if you want to be rid of unwanted body hair. Laser hair removal usually takes between seven to 10 treatments to achieve 95% hair removal (or more). The treatments are five weeks apart, and there’s no cost if you need a touch-up. The length of your session will depend on the body area. A lip or underarm treatment takes 10 minutes or less, but even a full leg or back treatment is short enough to be done on your lunch break.

5. Myth: It has a recovery period.

With waxing, you are required to let the hair grow out between treatments. You need to shave before a laser appointment, so you can enjoy relatively smooth skin before – not just after your treatments. There’s no waiting time after a laser treatment. So you can get back to your normal activities immediately after treatments.

6. Myth: It’s only for women.

Anyone can undergo laser hair removal for any reason – on any part of the body that grows hair. The team of trained professionals at Milan Laser work with men and women. They offer full chest and back treatments to make going shirtless more comfortable. They can help military members be clean-shaven and ready for inspection at any time. And they help bodybuilders and other athletes show off their gains.

This is what happens during a laser hair treatment: During your first session, they draw a temporary grid on your skin to ensure accuracy and coverage. The laser is adjusted to the exact specifications for your needs, and you wear safety goggles the whole time. A cooling spray keeps you as comfortable as possible and make treatments almost pain-free. For the next few treatments, you’ll notice you can shave less often – and there’s less hair to shave. With each session laser gets gradually more intense to deliver permanent results.

