Hot Summer Fun: Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun’s 26th Annual Hot Summer Fun

June 26th – September 1st

mohegansun.com/hotsummerfun

26 years of Hot Summer Fun and it’s only getting hotter! Guests can take advantage of daily Momentum member promotions, special events, exciting live entertainment in Mohegan Sun Arena and the Wolf Den, Party on the Sun Patio and more.

Guests can join Mohegan Sun’s Momentum program at any Player’s Club booth on property. Momentum members who bring a friend to get a new Momentum membership during Hot Summer Fun get $10 in Free Slot Play for the both of you!

HOT SUMMER FUN DAYS OF THE WEEK

More Money Mondays (Every Monday, June 26th – August 28th)

· Momentum members can win their share of $10,000 cash! One lucky member will be randomly selected every 60 minutes from 10:00am – 7:00pm. That’s 10 winners every Monday!

· To enter, Momentum members can play their favorite slots, tables, stadium games or in the Poker Room. All Momentum members must be present to win

Catchin’ Rays Tuesdays (Every Tuesday, June 27th – August 29th)

· From 10:00am – 7:00pm, one guest playing slots or table games will be selected at the top of the hour to spin the wheel in The Shops concourse for the chance to win up to $500,000!

· All prizes are cash!

Wild Winning Wednesdays (Every Wednesday, June 28th – August 30th)

· From 6:00am – Midnight, Momentum members who play their favorite slots and stadium games, or at the Race Book and Poker Room, receive double Momentum Dollars,

· Guests playing their favorite table games during this same period with earn double status points.

Thrills & Chills Thursdays (Every Thursday, June 29th – August 31st)

· Momentum members can go head-to-head with other members in their Status Level for up to 1,000 Momentum Dollars! Competitions take place from 6:00am – 10:00pm

· To compete, Momentum members can play their favorite slots and table games, stadium games, wager in the Race Book or play in the Poker Room

· Five winners per Status Level will be selected each week, and Momentum member who earns the most Status Points wins the 1,000 Momentum Dollars!

Fun in the Sun Fridays (Every Friday, June 30th – September 1st)

· T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 Momentum members to visit the Play+ Event Center (located in Casino of the Earth next to Hash House A Go Go) will receive a commemorative, free Hot Summer Fun t-shirt.

§ New shirts offered every Friday – Momentum members can collect all 10!

KIOSK PROMOTIONS

· Mohegan Sun’s Running on Sun Giveaway

o One lucky Momentum member will win a custom solar installation for their home from Momentum Solar.

o Momentum members just need to swipe their card once a day at any promotional kiosk at Mohegan Sun for a chance to win Free Slot Play, Momentum Dollars or entries into the grand prize drawing for state-of-the-art solar panels! (double up entries are possible for Friday, September 1st from 6:00am – 4:00pm)

$100,000 JACKPOT CELEBRATION

· Mohegan Sun’s $100,000 Jackpot Celebration | Now through September 2nd

o Momentum members who win a jackpot of $1,200 or more while playing their favorite slot machine can enter into a drawing for their chance to win their share of $100,000 in cash and Free Slot Play!

o Winners must activate their entry at the Play+ Event Center at Mohegan Sun between Noon and 7:00pm on Saturday, September 3rd. Select winners will be drawn that evening (no live drawing).

HSF NECK FAN GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 Momentum members to visit the Play+ Event Center on Sunday, July 3rd will receive a free Hot Summer Fun neck fan!

· Giveaway starts at 10:00am, takes place while supplies last

· Momentum members must bring their Momentum card and valid ID

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

From live music and comedy in Mohegan Sun Arena, free performances in the Wolf Den, to Party on the Sun Patio and Connecticut Sun homes games, there is no other place to experience a greater variety of entertainment all summer long. There will be nearly 250 shows and events across Mohegan Sun during Hot Summer Fun!

Party on the Sun Patio

· Swing by Party on the Sun Patio for the best over 21 fun every Friday night during Hot Summer Fun from 7:00pm to 11:00pm

· Guests can enjoy drink specials, fire pits, food trucks, and yard games while listening to some of the best tribute bands around.

· Party on the Sun Patio lineup: Chicken Fried, a tribute to Zac Brown Band, on June 30th|Vegas McGraw & Tim McGraw Tribute, a Tim McGraw tribute, on July 7th| Simply Shania, a tribute to Shania Twain, on July 14th| Big Eyed Phish, a Dave Matthews Band tribute, on July 21st| Captain Fantastic, an Elton John tribute, on July 28th|Queen Flash, a tribute to Queen, on August 4th| Dumb As You Are, a tribute to Nirvana, on August 11th| No Shoes Nation, a tribute to Kenny Chesney, on August 18th| Tramps Like Us, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen, on August 25th| The Journey Show, on September 1st.

*Seating for POTSP is available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, guests can feel free to bring their own chairs! Parties who reserve a fire pit can enjoy a complimentary first round of drinks for six to eight people per fire pit.

Mohegan Sun Arena

· The stage of our award-winning Arena lights up with the hottest acts of the season! Lainey Wilson, July 28th| Howie Mandel, July 29th| Volbeat with special guest Halestorm, August 3rd| Dan + Shay, August 5th| 5 Seconds of Summer, August 10th| Incubus with special guests Badflower & Paris Jackson, August 13th| Jonas Brothers, August 17th| Train with special guest Better Than Ezra, August 19th| Foreigner - The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy, September 1st| Jeff Dunham, September 2nd. To purchase tickets, visit the Mohegan Sun Box Office or ticketmaster.com.

Wolf Den (free and 21+; located in Casino of the Earth; featuring Classic Rock, Country, R&B and everything in between!)

· July Wolf Den line up : The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Saturday, July 29th| Dr. K’s Motown Revue, Sunday, July 30th.

· August Wolf Den line up: Wild Nights Thursday, August 3rd| Lit Saturday, August 5th| Ticket to Ride Sunday, August 6th| Last Licks Thursday, August 10th| Sheena Easton Saturday, August 12th| Crazy on You Sunday, August 13th|American Honey Thursday, August 17th| The Modern Gentleman Saturday, August 19th| Plain Jane Sunday, August 20tht|Chase McDaniel Thursday, August 24th| Badfish Saturday, August 26th| Main Street Cruisers Sunday, August 27th|Red Light Thursday, August 31st.

Connecticut Sun

· Connecticut Sun are a WNBA powerhouse that call Mohegan Sun their home. Coming off their second WNBA finals appearance in four seasons, the 2022 league runner-up is now led by Stephanie White in her first season as head coach. Come support fans favorites like 4X All-Star DeWanna Bonner, 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year Alyssa Thomas, and 2021 Most Improved Player Brionna Jones during home games at Mohegan Sun Arena

· Connecticut Sun Home Schedule: Seattle Storm Thursday, July 6th| Washington Mystics Sunday, July 9th| Atlanta Dream Thursday, July 20th | Minnesota Lynx Sunday, July 30th | Chicago Sky Tuesday, August 1st |Dallas Wings Friday, August 18th | New York Liberty Thursday, August 24th| Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, August 27th|Phoenix Mercury Thursday, August 31st.

ADDITIONAL HOT SUMMER FUN

VIP Pool Cabanas

Lounge in luxury in a VIP cabana! Your cabana rental includes a flat screen TV, private seating including two loungers outside Cabana on Deck and a refrigerator stocked with water.

Drinks and food are available at the bar for purchase and reservations are available daily from 9:00am - 5:00pm! Visit mohegansun.com to reserve your cabana today!

Mohegan Sun Golf Club

· 18 Holes of Championship Golf! At Mohegan Sun Golf Club, players can enjoy the course as well as our practice facilities, the Pautipaug Pub & Grille and our well-stocked Golf Shop.

· Golfweek Magazine named Mohegan Sun Golf Club one of the 10 Best Courses in Connecticut.

· Tee times can be booked through mohegansun.com or by calling 860.862.9235

*Momentum is Mohegan Sun’s free rewards program where guests 21+ can receive benefits all year long by earning Momentum Dollars every time they play to use on world-class dining, premium shopping, hotel stays, partner benefits and more! Guests can join Momentum at any Player’s Club booth on property. More info: mohegansun.com/momentum

Special hotel packages are also possible all summer long, including bundles that come with free dining credit, Mohegan Sun Arena tickets, spending allowances at an arcade and plenty more! Visit MoheganSun.com and click on the hotel tab to learn more!

From sunrise to sunset, destinations across Mohegan’s enterprise have planned unforgettable moments featuring all-new venues to party at, bigger prizes to win, and jammed packed live performance lineups. Join Mohegan Sun, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, ilani, Resorts Casino Hotel, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara all season long for the ultimate toast to summer 2023!