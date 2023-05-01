The Shops at Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun’s 40+ Dining options are excited to roll out various specials and discounts for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th

Sponsored - Dining Specials at Mohegan Sun
BALLO Italian Restaurant:
Homemade Wild Mushroom Ravioli (mascarpone, shaved asparagus, brown butter and sage for $28)
Surf and Turf (8-ounce filet mignon, prosciutto wrapped scallops, watercress and radish salad for $70)
Strawberry Tart dessert (mascarpone, white chocolate and strawberry coulis for $12)
Hash House a Go Go:
Crab Cake Benedict: House-made griddled crab cake on top of a bed of mashed potatoes, split biscuits, sliced tomatoes and fresh spinach topped over easy eggs and spicy chili cream for $30.99
Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse:
Miso Honey Chilean Sea Bass: Green onion mashed potatoes, bok choy and soy glaze for $52
Mother’s Day at SolToro consists of two special options:
The first option is a Horchata French Toast made with cinnamon-roasted apricots, horchata eggnog and Mexican crema for $15.
The second option is Cochinita’s Enchiladas made with slow roasted pork, ranchera sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and corn tortillas for $19.
Mother’s Day at TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge:
Spicy Cold Noodle Dish with Crackling Chicken - $26
For complete details on Mother’s Day specials, visit mohegansun.com