The Shops at Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun’s 40+ Dining options are excited to roll out various specials and discounts for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th

Sponsored - Dining Specials at Mohegan Sun

BALLO Italian Restaurant:

Homemade Wild Mushroom Ravioli (mascarpone, shaved asparagus, brown butter and sage for $28)

Surf and Turf (8-ounce filet mignon, prosciutto wrapped scallops, watercress and radish salad for $70)

Strawberry Tart dessert (mascarpone, white chocolate and strawberry coulis for $12)

Hash House a Go Go:

Crab Cake Benedict: House-made griddled crab cake on top of a bed of mashed potatoes, split biscuits, sliced tomatoes and fresh spinach topped over easy eggs and spicy chili cream for $30.99

Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse:

Miso Honey Chilean Sea Bass: Green onion mashed potatoes, bok choy and soy glaze for $52

Mother’s Day at SolToro consists of two special options:

The first option is a Horchata French Toast made with cinnamon-roasted apricots, horchata eggnog and Mexican crema for $15.

The second option is Cochinita’s Enchiladas made with slow roasted pork, ranchera sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and corn tortillas for $19.

Mother’s Day at TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge:

Spicy Cold Noodle Dish with Crackling Chicken - $26

For complete details on Mother’s Day specials, visit mohegansun.com