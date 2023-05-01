The Shops at Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun’s 40+ Dining options are excited to roll out various specials and discounts for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th

Le Creuset: From May 1st to May 31st -- Moms can be treated to 30% off all metal bakeware.

Tommy Bahama: Mother’s Day is May 14th and Tommy Bahama is celebrating mom like never before. With gifts for any woman in your life, Tommy Bahama is your one-stop-shop for all things Mother’s Day. From clothing and shoes like the Orchid Garden Split Neck Romper and the Olukai® Waiua Sandals to unique jewelry pieces and accessories like the Sunny Days Shell Charm Drop Earrings and the Mia Clutch you can find the perfect piece for the show-stopping women in your life. Tommy Bahama also has the perfect home accessories like the Maui Mango Poured Candle and sleepwear like the Tank & Shorts Sleep Set to give mom that relaxing weekend she deserves. This Mother’s Day, Tommy Bahama encourages you to shower mom with love, so she shines inside and out!

Mohegan Sun also just launched a brand new Online Shop (Mohegan-sun-shop.myshopify.com) stocked with plenty of gifts that can spoil mom like:

All in For Mohegan purple Tee’s

Mohegan Sun branded hoodies in various colors

Mohegan Sun ball caps

For complete details on Mother’s Day specials, visit mohegansun.com.