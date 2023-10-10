Chad M. Daniel, MD Specializes in total hip replacement surgery and total knee replacement surgery

Dr. Daniel - Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Joint Replacement of the Knee and Hip

Sponsored - Along with treating general orthopedic conditions like arthritis of the hip and knee, fracture care, and soft tissue injuries, Dr. Daniel is highly trained in joint replacement.

Sometimes when it comes right down to it, your treatment options may be limited to joint replacement or joint reconstruction. Dr. Daniel uses only the most modern surgical procedures and minimally invasive techniques. He is trained in the techniques involving muscle- and tissue-sparing approaches using the leading-edge technology Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery.

Growing up I saw how joint replacement surgery helped my father get back to the things he loved. I chose Orthopedic surgery and joint replacement because it allows me to make a difference in a patient’s life, just like it did for my father. One of the more rewarding aspects of my job is working on a plan that will help them get back to their former activities and lifestyle as quickly as possible. – Dr. Daniel