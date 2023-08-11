Chatting With Dr. Aris Yannopoulos from Orthopedic Surgical Partners

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Orthopedic Surgical Partners and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Orthopedic Surgical Partners, visit https://orthopedicsurgicalpartners.com.

Aris D. Yannopoulos, MD

Orthopedic Specialty

Lumbar Micro-Discectomy, Laminectomy, Lumbar and Cervical Fusions, Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine

Career Highlights

Orthopedic Surgeon in private practice since 1989

Assistant Clinical Professor, UConn Orthopedic Program since 1989

Department Chair, Orthopedic Surgery at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 2009 – present

Research Director – Spine Institute of Connecticut at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center

Team Physician, Simsbury High School, Simsbury, CT

Medical Training

Harvard College, 1977

Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, 1981

Yale University, New Haven Hospital; General Surgery

Harvard University Orthopedic Residency, Mass. General Hospital

Harvard University Sports Medicine Fellowship Training

University of California Spine Fellowship Training

Board Certification

Orthopedic Surgery in 1991 and twice re-certified Licensed in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont

Dr. Yannopoulos – Testimonials

“Dr. Yannopoulos and his nurse/medical assistant, Diana, are amazing. Very to the point, empathetic, and accommodating with appointments and follow ups. Surgery went great, second surgery coming up.”

“Hopefully my back will get stronger with therapy”

“Helpful, considerate, patient”

“Excellent treatment and advice. Thank you.”

“I had ACDF surgery a year ago. Dr Yannopoulos did a great job and has been very attentive on following up with regular checks after the surgery. I am very happy with the outcome - both physically and aesthetically.”

“Excellent services with Dr Yannopoulos!”

“Dr Yannopoulos, in my opinion, what a Doctor should be. Caring, compassionate, competent, and is totally zeroed in on your issue. The Best!”

“It’s nice that they can get an appointment for you in a few days and the staff is just wonderful!”

“Very helpful and more importantly, empathetic. Dr. Y understands your pain and feels for you. It’s his motivation behind wanting to help you get relief from my back pain. He’s a good man. He listens to you and lets you tell your story, your symptoms and even your idea of what is the problem. He doesn’t brush you off as not knowing anything about your own body. That goes a long way with me.”