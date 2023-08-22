Chatting With Dr. Michael R. Boniello from Orthopedic Surgical Partners

Dr. Michael R. Boniello

Dr. Boniello specializes in Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Trauma. During his residency, he trained extensively in the treatment of fractures, and during his fellowship he subspecialized in arthroscopic and open treatments of injuries of the shoulder and knee, as well as the hip. During his fellowship, he covered professional sports as a team physician for the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as Division 1 sports at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Boniello covers a wide variety of Orthopedic injuries, including:

Traumatic fractures

Stress fractures

Cartilage injuries

Meniscus tears

ACL and ligament tears

Hip labrum tears

Hip femoroacetabular impingement (FAI)

Shoulder labrum tears

Rotator cuff tears

Pediatric orthopedic injuries

Dr. Boniello specializes in minimally invasive and joint preservation techniques of the shoulder, hip, and knee. He works closely with other medical specialists and physical therapists to provide a comprehensive, team-based approach to your care.

