Chatting With Dr. Michael R. Boniello from Orthopedic Surgical Partners

Sponsored - Dr. Boniello specializes in Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Trauma. During his residency, he trained extensively in the treatment of fractures, and during his fellowship he subspecialized in arthroscopic and open treatments of injuries of the shoulder and knee, as well as the hip. During his fellowship, he covered professional sports as a team physician for the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as Division 1 sports at the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Boniello covers a wide variety of Orthopedic injuries, including:
- Traumatic fractures
- Stress fractures
- Cartilage injuries
- Meniscus tears
- ACL and ligament tears
- Hip labrum tears
- Hip femoroacetabular impingement (FAI)
- Shoulder labrum tears
- Rotator cuff tears
- Pediatric orthopedic injuries
Dr. Boniello specializes in minimally invasive and joint preservation techniques of the shoulder, hip, and knee. He works closely with other medical specialists and physical therapists to provide a comprehensive, team-based approach to your care.