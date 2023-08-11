Chatting With Dr. Robert McAllister from Orthopedic Surgical Partners

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Orthopedic Surgical Partners and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Orthopedic Surgical Partners, visit https://orthopedicsurgicalpartners.com.

Robert W. McAllister, MD

Orthopedic Specialty

Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement Surgery

Specialty in Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery

Career Highlights

Fellowship in total joint, adult reconstruction and orthopedic trauma surgery at Minneapolis Orthopedic and Arthritis Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Co-founder and past Co-Director of The Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute (CJRI); Regional Director of Operations, Orthopedic Service Line at Trinity Health of New England

Served in Afghanistan as Commander of 947th Forward Surgical Team attached to the 3rd Special Forces Group; served six years in the Navy and 14 years in the Army Reserves

Bronze Star and Combat Medic Award

Medical Training

University of Connecticut School of Medicine; Orthopedic Residency at University of Connecticut

Board Certification

Fellow, American Board of Orthopaedics

Member, American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS)

Recognition

Named “Top Doc” and featured in Connecticut Magazine on multiple occasions

Dr. McAllister – Testimonials

“Dr. McAllister did an excellent job replacing both of my hips over the past 10 years and I would recommend him to anyone who asks me about orthopedic surgery on their knees or hips.”

“Went for my routine 10 year follow-up on my hip implant. Dr, McCallister went over my progress and x-rays and was more than pleased, as was I, with the overall exam. Soon after my implant surgery, I was doing everything I did before. Golf, walking 2 miles daily, hiking, yard work etc. Thank you doc for all you have done to keep me active. You are the best and I’ll see you in three years!”

“I’ve had two amazing surgeries with Dr. McAllister, hip in January and knee in August. I can’t say enough about the preparation, surgery and follow up with his group. They are all professional and very attentive to all needs. Also had a very good experience at St. Francis. ...”

“Dr. McAllister is a great listener, quick on the uptake, decisive and with an uncanny ability to inject smiles into a very painful knee situation! He laid out options and possible paths to take as well as any physician i have ever met. Gave me a cortisone shot which helped immediately and continues to make it bearable. First visit but would recommend most highly.”

“Total Left Hip replacement 2021 Very very pleased. The entire process from first visit to hospital procedure to recovery and rehab and the later office visits .. .. all superlative care and people. Dr. McAllister is a Pro at this procedure.”

“I had knee replacement surgery in September. Chris went above and beyond to explain everything prior to surgery and what to expect. The day of surgery he checked in before and after and even called the day after to make sure everything was going well. He is very personable and takes the time to make sure you are at ease. Would recommend Dr. McAllister and his team!”

“Dr. McAllister has done past surgeries to replace my hips and just recently replaced my right knee. He is an excellent doctor who is up to date on the latest techniques and equipment. His entire staff at CJRI is committed to good outcomes for their patients They are always putting patient knowledge, safety and well being first in all treatment. I have enjoyed using the Force app to prepare for my most recent surgery. Dr McAllister and his team are the best and I appreciate his help in getting me back out the door and walking again!”