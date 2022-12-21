Managing Pain After Dental Surgery with Innovative Non-Opioid Options

By: David Fenton, DDS, MD, FACS - Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon in Bristol, Connecticut

Paid Advertisement - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. continue to trend in the wrong direction, increasing by nearly 15% in 2021 compared to 2020. Despite many overdose fatalities being tied to illegal drugs such as heroin, it is often the case that prescription opioids can be the initial source of exposure. In Connecticut specifically, it is estimated that more than 88% of overdose deaths involve opioids. This is one of the many reasons why I committed to finding and implementing non-opioid options to help my patients manage their postsurgical pain in my oral surgery practice.

When it comes to wisdom tooth removal, studies continue to show a link between filling an opioid prescription after surgery and long-term opioid use. As an oral surgeon, I’ve taken a hard look at what I can do to help reverse these grim statistics. Oral surgeries, such as wisdom tooth extractions, can happen at a young age and be the first time a patient is exposed to prescription painkillers. Even patients who take opioids as prescribed can experience unwanted side effects including constipation, drowsiness, nausea, and the risk of dependence and/or addiction. In fact, a survey found that 9 in 10 surgery patients with leftover opioid pills admitted to not properly disposing of their medication, leaving room for potential misuse or abuse.

Leveraging Non-Opioids in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Fortunately, there are other pain management options, including non-opioids, that can effectively control postsurgical pain without the side effects of opioids. Having seen the benefits of using non-opioid options firsthand, I feel that it is my duty to prioritize their use and spread awareness to my patients. The most important step is encouraging patients to speak with their healthcare providers when developing a postsurgical pain management plan. In addition, I’ve found an option that not only helps minimize or eliminate opioid prescribing in my dental practice, but has also given my patients an overall enhanced surgery and recovery experience.

In my practice at Bristol Oral Surgery & Implant Center, I’ve incorporated a non-opioid option called EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) into my pain management protocol. EXPAREL is a long-acting local anesthetic that is injected during the procedure to help alleviate pain by slowly delivering a numbing medication over time. It effectively controls pain for the first few days following surgery, when pain is typically at its worst. This can enable patients to rely on much lower doses of opioid prescriptions; or, in some cases, no opioids at all, instead using over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen to manage pain.

I have been implementing this option for all my wisdom tooth extractions and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Overall, patients have an enhanced experience from start to finish, with minimal to no use of opioids after surgery – a significant decrease from the up to 30 opioid pills I historically prescribed for this procedure. Parents are also very supportive of this non-opioid option for their children who come in for oral surgery. Approved for children ages six and up, EXPAREL can help mitigate potential first-time exposure to opioids.

Moving in the Right Direction

The results I have seen utilizing effective non-opioids like EXPAREL are very encouraging. The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons also issued guidelines for pain management after surgery, which emphasizes a non-opioid approach and the need for responsible opioid prescribing, and I’m hopeful more practices and providers will continue to move the needle and utilize these options. I am dedicated to being a part of the forward momentum in the field of oral surgery and providing optimal patient care and pain control without the need for excessive opioid use.

Nevertheless, even with a national push for medical professionals to be conscious of the number of opioids they prescribe and to educate their patients about alternative options, we still have more work to do. I strongly urge patients to advocate for their own health and speak with their healthcare providers about non-opioid options for managing pain after surgery. Pain management is often top of mind for patients, and it is my job to address these priorities and ensure my patients’ wellbeing in the short and long term. Pushing for patients and their providers to work together to create a personalized pain management plan that includes non-opioids, like EXPAREL, can improve the overall patient experience while making a positive impact on the world around us.

*Dr. Fenton is a consultant of Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated for single-dose infiltration in patients aged 6 years and older to produce postsurgical local analgesia and in adults as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks.

This article is sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

