UConn star Paige Bueckers signs NIL sneaker deal with Nike

(WFSB) - UConn star Paige Bueckers has signed a new NIL deal with Nike.
She will be promoting the new Nike G.T. Hustle 2.
Beuckers becomes the first college athlete to market a shoe for the iconic brand.
She returns this season after missing last year with a torn ACL in her left knee.
There’s no cutting corners on the path to greatness, so you better give your all 👊— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 6, 2023
For @paigebueckers1, leaving everything on the floor starts with the Nike G.T. Hustle 2 🐾
Designed with the pinnacle of Nike Basketball technology, so you can outlast all opponents, and Be… pic.twitter.com/MCgedUNX2s