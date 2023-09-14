The following content from WFSB is brought to you by RisCassi & Davis

UConn tops USA Today’s ‘Best Fans’ poll The following content from WFSB is brought to you by RisCassi & Davis

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of RisCassi & Davis and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about RisCassi & Davis, visit https://www.riscassi-davis.com/

According to a new survey, the top college for sports fans is located right here in Connecticut.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards winners were recently announced by USA Today, and the University of Connecticut was named the best college for sports fans in America.

UConn is the only Connecticut college that landed on the list.

“When the games are on, it’s nuts,” said Bruce St. Amour, Portland.

Other universities that placed in the top five include Florida State University, the University of Alabama, the University of Florida, and the University of Indiana.

“Oh, it’s always exciting. There’s nothing like Gampel Pavilion with the crowd and the band and everything,” said Gregg Yeaton, East Hampton.

USA Today provided the following prompt for readers to base their vote on: “For athletes and non-athletes alike, the college experience – with its mascots, marching bands, and longstanding traditions – often breeds lifelong loyalty in fans. These 20 American colleges and universities have been nominated by an expert panel for offering the best experience for sports fans. Which college do you think offers the best fan experience?”

There are plenty of achievements to get fans out of their seats.

The UConn Women’s Basketball Team has 11 national championships, with 111 consecutive wins in 2017.

The Men’s Basketball Team won their fifth NCAA Division 1 National Championship in 2023.

“Who has what we have really? We’re lucky to be in Connecticut,” Amour said.

“We love our fans! UConn Nation continues to Bleed Blue and prove they truly are the best fans in the world. We are humbled by the support and looking forward to another great year of UConn athletics in 2023-24,” said Bill Peterson, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications.

Voting was permitted once per day until 12 p.m. on August 1st, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.