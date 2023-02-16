10 Best Psychic Readings Online with Accurate Psychics by Phone, Chat and Video

We’ve all experienced some unexplained weirdness, like an uncanny coincidence or perhaps a déjà vu, that pointed toward psychic abilities.

But are psychic readings real?

It might seem surprising, but many normal, intelligent people today are turning to psychic readings for spiritual guidance and insight into their daily lives.

If you have a problem, you can’t seem to wrap your mind around, or if you’re curious about what a psychic reading really is, then you should read on.

That’s because we’ve taken the time to investigate the situation. What follows is what our experts feel are the best psychic reading sites for the best online psychics in 2023.

10 Best Online Psychic Reading Websites of 2023

Kasamba : Best online psychics for love - 70% OFF + 3 FREE minutes

Best online psychics for love - Psychic Source : Gifted psychic mediums - $1/min readings

Gifted psychic mediums - Keen : On-the-go phone psychics - 10 minutes for $1.99

On-the-go phone psychics - AskNow : Go-to for tarot readings - 5 FREE* minutes

Go-to for tarot readings - Oranum : HD video psychic readings - 10,000 FREE coins

HD video psychic readings - Mysticsense: 700+ online psychics - Free TAROT reading*

Psychic Oz: Insightful astrology psychic readers

Lifereader: Budget-friendly psychics

Meet Your Psychic: Free horoscopes + zodiac signs

California Psychics: Confidential readings 24/7

1. Kasamba: Expert Psychic Readings on Love

Pros

20+ years experience

3 free chat minutes with each new psychic reader

Satisfaction Guarantee of up to $50 credit

Free psychic reading online (3 free minutes)

70% off the first phone session

Best love readings

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours for a response

Kasamba should be the first entry on your favorites list if love is on your mind. With over 20 years of experience online helping people deal with all matters of the heart, from new love to surviving a break-up, even Cupid has their link saved.

Kasamba’s Psychic Network & Services

No matter what you need, Kasamba has hundreds of gifted psychics and a wide variety of readings to answer your most burning questions.

From Astrologers to choose the best days to do things, to tarot reading on how the Wheel of Fortune is Spinning for love, Kasamba can help.

Best Features

Best Match Guarantee

To help find your psychic, Kasamba will let you conduct auditions by allowing 3 free chat minutes with each new psychic you try.

No other online psychic reading service offers this feature. It’s a great way to get a sense of how an advisor responds and if you feel a connection or not.

Articles Section

Kasamba’s free Articles section has pieces on everything psychic and spiritual, including free horoscopes and a complete Tarot Guide.

Before you spend any $$$, you can familiarize yourself with the different types of readings available, ways in which you can heal spiritually by yourself, and how to get the most out of your session.

Excellent Satisfaction Guarantee

If you’re unhappy with your online psychic reading for any reason, Kasamba will refund up to $50 toward another reading. This is a nice touch because some psychic websites don’t offer any type of refund at all.

Just know that for Kasamba, you need to request your refund within 7 days of your psychic reading.

Beginner’s Luck

All new customers on Kasamba get the first 3 minutes free and 70% off your initial reading. You’ll struggle to find a better deal elsewhere. The standard discount on most online psychic reading services is only 50% off or $1/min introductory packages.

Bottom Line - Why Kasamba?

If love’s on your mind, Kasamba is the place.

With 200+ online psychic advisors and specialties including dating, marriage, divorce, family, and more, we’re confident that Kasamba online psychics should be able to offer guidance no matter your situation.

The only downside is that this online psychic reading website can’t make someone fall in love with you. Though they are a great bet to help you find that special someone or feel closer to your current partner.

2. Psychic Source: Personalized Psychic Readings (Wise, Direct, Thoughtful…)

Pros

30+ years of experience

$1 per minute introductory packages

The best medium psychic readings

Phone, chat, and video readings available

Quick “Find a Psychic” filter

Free psychic readings (3 free minutes)

Cons

The psychic reading online free minutes discounts are only for new customers

For over 30 years, the psychic mediums at Psychic Source have been like the prophet Tiresias to a generation of online seekers pursuing the dream of their own Odyssey. So if you’re hoping to arrive at happiness, let Psychic Source’s clairvoyant psychics predict what the obstacles may be and why.

Psychic Source’s Psychic Network & Services

With everything from Astrology readings to cartomancy, numerology, spiritual readings, and more, Psychic Source provides you with a full toolbox.

Regardless if your concern is career, family, spirituality, or relationships, Psychic Source will help fix whatever it is.

Best Features

Media Section

Considerably more than your typical Articles section, Psychic Source’s Media Section offers videos, podcasts, infographics, free horoscopes, and more.

Multiple Formats for Readings

Besides convenient phone psychic reading, chat, and email readings, Psychic Source also reveals all with a live video readings option.

Economical $1 Per Minute Deals

If you’re looking for a cheap psychic reading, Psychic Source has 10. 20, and 30-minute packages for just $1 per minute.

Best Psychic Mediums

Do you need to connect with a loved one who’s passed? Let a Psychic Source Medium part the veil to let you know how they’re doing on the other side

Bottom Line - Why Psychic Source?

Of course, Psychic Source mediums can’t bring anyone back, but if you’re willing to try, the sensitive psychic mediums can at least help you get through the way it is for now.

3. Keen: Convenient Chat & Phone Psychic Readers (App Available)

Pros

20+ years of experience

Largest community of online psychics

Super Quick “Get Matched” filter

“Readings 101” feature helps prepare you for a reading

Free psychic readings (10 minutes for $1.99)

The most reliable phone app

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee does not apply to promotions or free psychic reading minutes

With over 20 years of experience and the largest community of psychics online, Keen has been helping people find out things for almost as long as Google has. Add to that a fast, dependable mobile app, and you have a real psychic quick-draw ready whenever you need to face the future.

Keen’s Psychic Network & Services

With over 1,700 online psychics offering over 20 different types of readings, there’s a specialist at Keen Psychics that can help you sort out anything, from career to messages from the other side, via phone or chat.

Best Features

Get Matched Filter

The internet’s fast, but so is Keen’s Get Matched filter when it comes to hooking you up with a top psychic. Just a few quick questions, and you’re off to the predictions.

Mobile App

Even quicker than Get Matched is Keen’s reliable phone app. Available on iOS and Android, it’ll help you get in touch with a psychic right in time with whatever hits the fan.

Readings 101

Readings 101 is all about readings, from understanding the different types to formulating good questions before your online psychic reading session.

Enticing Deals

With 3 minutes free and 10 minutes for $1.99, it’s super easy to get started on Keen, even if their satisfaction guarantee doesn’t kick in until after the promos are over.

Free Email Horoscopes

If you’re busy (and who isn’t), you can sign up for the free daily horoscopes via email, so you don’t miss a day

Bottom Line - Why Keen?

Keen Psychics is your go-to psychic platform if you need psychic readings on the go. Their reliable mobile app will give you access to industry experts within minutes.

And the best part? You won’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy this convenience. With 10 minutes for $1.99 and a 3-minute free psychic reading, we’ve not seen a warmer welcome.

4. AskNow: Insightful Online Tarot Readings (Strict Psychic Screening)

Pros

17 years experience online

Strictest screening practices

Top-rated, Elite & Master psychics

$1 per minute introductory packages

Free psychic reading online (5-mins*)

Top-notch tarot card readings

1 free email question

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee for only 5 minutes

Since ancient times, the most popular tool used by online psychic readers has been Tarot cards, which also happen to be a specialty at AskNow.

For over 17 years, their Tarot experts have been spinning the Wheel of Fortune, intending to turn every Fool they read for into a Magician.

AskNow’s Psychic Network & Services

Known for the most rigorously screened psychic readers online, AskNow has a psychic for every budget with their Top Rated, Elite, and Master Advisors starting as low as $5.99 per minute.

Whether it’s about money or career, past life readings or, of course, Tarot, there’s always an AskNow Psychic ready, willing, and able to counsel you.

Best Features

Psychic Spotlight

This feature showcases a handful of the site’s top online psychic readers, covering their techniques, philosophies, backgrounds, and how they approach their work.

Free Videos

From “Is there a best psychic?” to “How to get a great reading?” these short, public service videos lay out all the do’s and don’ts clearly and quickly.

Quick Search Filter

The comprehensive search filter allows you to pick a psychic based on availability, reading type, affordability, and topic.

Get 5 FREE* minutes

With every $1 per minute package purchased, you’ll also get 5 free Master minutes with the best and most expensive psychic readers at AskNow (a $60-$70 value).

The one reversed card in this deck is their satisfaction guarantee. It’s only for 5 minutes, but if you stick to their Tarot card readers, you probably won’t need it.

Bottom Line - Why AskNow?

With highly screened Tarot experts, great free and discounted minutes deals, plus over 17 years of experience, it seems the suit of coins is always turning up big at AskNow.

5. Oranum: Best Psychic Readings via VIDEO Call (Free Chat Room)

Pros

10+ years of experience

Free LIVE chat room

1 free psychic chat question

Free online psychic reading ($9.99 credit to start)

Free to join live streamed session

Bonus videos and content available

Cons

No clear refund policy

Confusing “coins” payment system

When it comes to simulating the immediacy of an in-person reading, Oranum has no peers.

From the free live chat room to the wide variety of readings offered, this is a site that’s all about being completely live.

Oranum’s Psychic Network & Services

In addition to a full spectrum of readings ranging from Astrology readings to past life readings and more, Oranum psychics also offer free instructional content on their profiles.

That means whether you want a reading, or an esoteric class, Oranum can satisfy your psychic jones 24/7.

Best Features

Free Live Chat Room

For over 10 years, Oranum’s free live chat room has allowed customers to observe and test unlimited online psychic readers with a free psychic reading in the form of 1 free chat question.

Plus, after your question has been answered, you can still hang out and watch the psychic readers respond to other customers' free questions in live psychic readings.

Introductory Credit

Once you’ve test-driven enough psychics and made your pick, Oranum will then give you $9.99 in credit to start.

No other psychic reading site lets you test-drive a psychic that much before committing.

“Coins” payment system

Unlike other online psychic reading sites, Oranum converts your money to a unique “coins” payment system. Initially, it’s pretty confusing, but we’re sure you’ll get the hang of it after that $9.99 credit.

Full Frontal Video

Oranum is the only one of the major psychic reading websites with all its readers available face-to-face via video.

For over 10 years, their free live chat room has allowed first-timers to observe and test psychic readers with a free psychic reading in the form of 1 free chat question.

Bottom Line - Why Oranum?

There are plenty of reasons why we highly recommend Oranum for psychic readings online.

But if we only had to choose two, we’d say first, the free live chat room where you can try out unlimited psychics.

Second, the $9.99 credit offers almost 10 minutes free with some Oranum psychics.

What is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is where you and the psychic work together so that the psychic reader may try to pick up on information using their heightened senses. People with psychic abilities can see and interpret data ordinarily inaccessible to the human senses.

In an online psychic reading, psychics utilize their abilities to learn hidden information about their clients. It may seem alarming, but psychics don't want your private information.

Instead, they use what they learn to counsel others and provide spiritual direction.

Perhaps you've reached a turning point in your professional life or need help making romantic connections. An online psychic reader will try to help you solve your problem so that you can move on with your life.

While all online psychics have the best intentions and want to assist you, their approaches may differ. Some people turn to instruments like tarot cards or runes for their readings, and others seek advice from angels or spirit guides.

This implies that prior research is essential before making a reservation.

How we Ranked the Best Psychic Sites

Every psychic reading site is different. From the services offered, the platform, and features available to the online psychics themselves, each site has its strengths and weaknesses.

That’s why we identified as many crucial features as we could beforehand and then looked for online psychic reading sites that offered these features. Our ranking above is based on how well each website performs against the following criteria:

Satisfaction Guarantee

One way to immediately tell if a site is confident that it offers the best psychic readings is whether they back up its service with a satisfaction guarantee.

A guarantee can be anything from your money back, store credit, introductory rates, free minutes, or even the ability to chat with online psychics before getting a reading.

Since every site offers something different, be sure to check out exactly how the guarantee works on your preferred online psychic reading site.

Website Usability

Just from looking at our list of the 10 best psychic reading websites, it’s obvious that not every service is built the same. Some platforms focus on usability and are exceptionally easy to navigate, while others are in desperate need of an update.

How straightforward a website is to use will greatly affect your experience even before you get a psychic reading. We recommend browsing around 2-3 online psychic reading platforms and getting a feel for how easy each is to navigate.

Be sure to try out the search filters, and matching tools, have a look at the profile pages, and check out the free articles section before you make a decision.

Screening Process for Psychics

Screening is important in any industry, and psychic readings are no different. We found that each service is unique in how it screens and vets its advisors. Some sites require resumes and detailed accounts of past experience, others handpick every single advisor they hire, while a few don’t screen psychics at all.

There are pros and cons to each practice. Stricter screening tends to ensure you’ll never run into fake psychics, but it can lead to fewer online psychics with higher rates due to their expertise and experience. AskNow is known for having the most thorough screening practices in the industry.

Alternatively, no screening at all means absolutely anyone can sign up for the service and claim to be a psychic. This obviously might cause you to worry about the legitimacy and accuracy of the psychic reading services offered. But don’t worry. In this situation, public reviews and ratings don’t lie.

What’s more, psychic websites that don’t screen their online psychics usually have some of the most budget-friendly and affordable rates going.

Contact Methods

When it comes to online psychic reading platforms, how you contact your advisor can greatly affect your experience. What’s more, the best online psychic readings won’t be identical for every single person.

For some, email or online chat psychic readings might feel cold or a little impersonal, but for others, the convenience of online chat and email far outweighs any negatives.

Similar to phone psychics, some will find phone psychic readings the perfect option for them since phone readings are both convenient and intimate in the sense that you can hear and directly speak to your advisor.

Alternatively, in some situations, phone readings might feel inadequate in comparison to psychic readings online via video.

That’s why it’s important that you double-check what contact methods are available before you book a session. Both the psychic reading website and the online psychics themselves affect how you can communicate during a psychic session.

Psychic Readings & Abilities

There are just as many psychic abilities as stars in the galaxy (well, not really, but there’s certainly a lot). Think about what reading you need, and if you’re not sure, opt for psychic websites that offer a variety of services.

From tarot readings, spiritual readings, past life readings, numerology readings, love readings, palm readings, and fortune telling to aura reading and crystals, the list goes on.

When it comes to readings, there’s no one size fits all option. Your situation, intent, dilemma, and even personality will affect whether you need regular tarot readings, spiritual readings, or an energy healing session to move forward.

Free Trials & Promotions

Similar to a satisfaction guarantee, promotions for free readings and discounted rates show confidence in a site’s quality and accuracy.

The best psychic reading websites offer free trials and promotions to highlight how good the service is and to encourage you to continue with a longer paid reading.

But more importantly, discounted rates or free minutes allow you to get a feel for the site, and it’s psychics. Without free readings, you couldn’t be 100% sure which psychic reading website to invest your money in.

Why Should I Get an Online Psychic Reading?

There are many personal and specific reasons to obtain an online psychic reading.

Hardships are a part of life and don't always end quickly. Some of life's most pressing concerns, whether romantic, professional, financial, or otherwise, may remain unanswered.

Now, here is where a psychic reading may help. They provide light on the situation, allowing you to go forward with purpose.

You may choose to see a psychic if you have questions about your future love life, professional trajectory, or financial stability.

It's also possible you'd want your dreams interpreted or heard from your ancestors who have passed on. That’s okay too.

Are Psychic Readings Online Different from In-Person?

No, on a spiritual level, a psychic reading session online isn't any different from in-person readings.

Online psychics who work on platforms like Kasamba, Keen Psychics, and Psychic Source are no different from those who work in person. For psychic readings online, the same logic applies. Whether you acquire them online or in person, you can expect the same quality.

Simply said, a psychic reader can tap into your vibrations wherever you happen to be. In the same way, that in-person psychics can read your energy whether you're across the room or across the world, so too can online psychics.

This is why online psychic sessions are more popular nowadays than traditional ones.

How To Tell If Your Psychic Reader is Legitimate

They Don’t Need To Know Much

The best psychic readers can quickly sense what’s going on, so there’s no need to tell them much.

For instance, often just mentioning that you’re having a relationship problem might be all you need to say before they start telling you things you’ll be amazed they know.

They Open Your Eyes

We all think we know what we know, but often in a psychic reading, things will be revealed about your life that may amaze you.

What’s really freaky, though, is that after hearing a psychic tell you some of these things, you’ll think to yourself, “that’s so obvious; how did I not see it?”

They Respect Your Free Will

A good psychic will never force their views or try to scare you. They will tell you what they see or feel, and then it’s up to you to believe them or not.

What Questions Can I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

The questions you ask during a psychic reading are up to you. Psychic reading is a conversation in which you may inquire about anything.

However, there is a catch.

Your queries must be open-ended to get thorough responses from your psychic reader. When you ask a "closed" question, you may expect a simple "yes" or "no" response and nothing more.

Here is a simple "formula" (the five Ws) to assist you to ask more in-depth questions:

When

Where

What

Why

Who

Using the five Ws as a framework, here are some sample questions to ask a psychic:

When will I finally meet the one?

Where should I go more often to meet the one?

Why did my partner break up with me?

Who is my soulmate?

What led to my split from my former lover?

Although most of these inquiries concern romantic connections, you can apply the same method to other aspects of your life, such as professional accomplishments, financial security, and personal fulfillment.

Things To Avoid When Getting a Psychic Reading Online

Talking Too Much

Because psychic sessions are charged by the minute, the idea is to let the psychic do most, if not all, of the talking.

Once you’ve asked your question, try to keep your comments to a minimum. Also, try to ensure you’re not lured into a conversation by a psychic looking to run up time.

Expecting Miracles

If you knew the answer to your question, you wouldn’t need to ask a psychic. Keep an open mind and try not to judge what you’ve been told until you have time to think about it.

Also, don’t expect miracles. Often psychic sessions on Kasamba, Psychic Source or Keen Online psychics will merely reveal what you’ve been blind to, not hidden secrets of the universe.

Taking What Psychics Say As Gospel Truth

Psychics are gifted people who can receive information from sources most of us can’t perceive on our own.

However, remember that whatever a psychic tells you is not necessarily true if your intuition tells you otherwise.

Sometimes what a psychic shares is designed to motivate you to create your own truth and shouldn’t be taken as the gospel truth.

What to Expect from a Live Psychic Reading

What takes place during an online psychic reading session might change from one reading to the next. However, generally, while consulting a reliable psychic online, you can expect them to spend a minute or two getting to know you before diving into the reading.

They will ask about what brought you to call and try to put you at ease as they do so. Then, they'll tap into their psychic abilities to zero in on your vibe. Once you're linked in, your online psychic reading will start immediately.

Depending on the sort of psychic reading you ordered and the resources available to the online psychic reader, the following steps will vary.

For instance, they may consult their spiritual advisors to provide details about your soul mate, family dynamics, or professional prospects.

If you consult a psychic medium, they may start communicating with the departed soul of a loved one. You should be able to ask follow-up questions of any psychic you consult, regardless of the kind you've selected.

The psychic reading will stop when you are pleased, and you may be asked for your thoughts.

Please take the time to write a review if you like the service. This way, you may direct potential clients toward the most reliable psychics available online.

Best Online Psychics, Readings & Websites - FAQ

How Accurate are Online Psychic Readings?

Online psychic readings can be very accurate if you use a legitimate service.

For example, through extensive screening procedures, Kasamba ensures that all of its online psychics are legit, thereby guaranteeing you get only accurate psychic readings online.

You may tell at a glance whether a psychic reader is good by reading customer feedback; some online psychics have more than 20,000 such ratings.

Do Some Psychic Services Scam Clients?

Yes, some online psychics will take your money and go.

Internet fraud is unfortunately ubiquitous, and the psychic profession is no exception. When you least suspect it, fraudsters will attempt to take advantage of you.

That's why it's crucial that you only consult reliable sources, like the top five online psychic reading sites we've recommended above.

Reputable platforms that provide online psychic readings often conduct interviews and background checks on their consultants.

As a result, you won't have to worry about running across any bad psychics. If you are disappointed with your reading for whatever reason, several of these online psychic reading sites provide money-back guarantees.

However, this still doesn't guarantee that scammers won't be able to catch you. Therefore, feel free to notify support if you see any strange behavior on the part of a psychic reader.

What’s the Difference Between Hot and Cold Readings?

Hot reading is a technique where the psychic uses information known ahead of time about the client, perhaps through research or an overheard conversation.

On the other hand, a cold reading analyzes a client’s characteristics, like body language, gender, social status, etc., to make high-probability guesses about them. The psychic will then adjust the reading accordingly based on the customer's reaction.

What Type of Online Psychic Readings Are Best?

The best online psychic reading is the one in which you feel the most connected to your psychic.

You may contact online psychics through various mediums, including text, audio, video, and chat psychic reading. However, the most effective technique of mental interaction is totally up to you.

Do you enjoy phone conversations? Your best bet is to consult a psychic over the phone.

Do you prefer to communicate through the keyboard to spoken means? If so, chatting with psychic reading online physics through a website or mobile app is a great option.

Video readings are best if you want to see and hear your psychic.

When is the Best Time to Talk to a Psychic?

The best time to talk to a psychic is after you have given your problem some thought and accepted that it’s necessary to hear a different perspective on your reality.

How Often Should I Have a Psychic Reading?

Each person should choose for themselves how frequently they should obtain a psychic reading.

Here's the thing: even a psychic reading online is a very private experience. How frequently you need, it is proportional to how often you want the answers to life's biggest questions.

You may also wish to check out a dozen psychics at regular intervals if you think you may benefit from using their services to address the same problem, to compare and contrast how adept they are.

Considering that most professional online psychic readers ask for payment, the size of your wallet is also essential. Not all services provide new customers with free online psychic readings.

But essentially, there is no limit to the number of times you can get accurate psychic readings.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Typically an online psychic readings session starts at $0.99 per minute and can go as high as $30 per minute and up. For first-time customers, though, free minutes and discounted packages are often available. Kasamba offers 70% off your first reading if you’re new to the platform.

Different online psychic reading websites also structure their prices and deals uniquely. Some psychic websites, such a Keen.com, allow you to filter psychics using a sliding pay scale. This is a great way to quickly find an advisor in your budget.

Others categorize psychics based on expertise and experience. AskNow, for example, has Top-rated, Master, & Elite psychic advisors, each at a different price point.

Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Yes, it’s possible to get a free psychic reading online. Most top psychic reading sites offer free psychic readings in the form of free minutes to first-time customers to promote longer paid readings.

On Kasamba, you can chat with every psychic advisor for FREE for the first free minutes.

How Do I Prepare for My Online Reading?

You may do several things to prepare for your online psychic reading.

For starters, get started with the research. This way, you know for sure that the psychic reader you connect with is genuine and has your best interests at heart.

To get the most out of your psychic reading services, we suggest selecting a service from the list above and researching the psychics' individual reputations.

Next, have some questions ready.

Psychic readings can be stressful, so coming prepared with a list of questions can help you feel more in charge of the situation.

Lastly, relax.

Find a nice place to yourself and take a few deep breaths. Remember that the focus of your online psychic reading is on you.

Best Online Psychic Reading Services - Conclusion

Phew! Now you know where to seek the best online psychic readings, and you have answers to some of the frequently asked questions.

We wish you the best of luck in your search for the right psychic and the most enjoyable psychic reading possible, regardless of whatever service you end up using.

After trying out several other psychic networks, we concluded that Kasamba offered the best quality physic readings and the greatest value (3 free minutes per psychic). It was an unbeatable bargain for a first-time customer.

We enjoyed our experiences with the friendly psychic readings on AskNow, and we were impressed by the breadth of services offered by Keen.

If this is your first time seeing a psychic, but you want a high-quality reading without spending a fortune, you're in luck.

If you have a question that has been bothering you, why not call a psychic on one of these psychic reading websites today?

