Instant Checkmate Review: The Most Comprehensive Background Check

The goal of Instant Checkmate is to provide individuals with the ability to research one another with the help of background checks. It’s recommended that people use trustworthy and comprehensive background check services since it’s prohibited for professional reasons such as job recruitment.

Instant Checkmate's search engine can uncover details such as email addresses, physical addresses, social media accounts, criminal records, and phone numbers. We will look into both the pros and cons of this resource to get a better understanding.

Instant Checkmate Pros

There is the option to look for people on social media

Users have the option to do a search for sexual offenders

Intuitive navigation

Comprehensive database of public records

Instant Checkmate Cons

Report processing delays

Instant checkmate reviews from customers are lower than for competing providers

You can't buy individual reports

Things To Consider Before Buying a Personal Background Check Service Subscription

To uncover more about the people you know, a personal background check might be of assistance. Searching for someone before going on a date is smart, and these sites can uncover their social media accounts and any criminal records.

Doing an online investigation before applying for a job or a rental is also essential. You may learn a lot about yourself as well.

Though there are advantages to using these services, it is best to be sure of what you’re getting into first. Prior to putting any money down, consider the following:

The number of searches included in your membership fee or subscription

What are the most essential features, in your opinion

Would you rather make a regular membership payment

What is it that you need to know

Approximately how much are you prepared to spend

Let's see how well It does in these instances.

Instant Checkmate Features & Benefits

To get a better understanding of the Instant checkmate reviews, you can utilize these eight criteria to determine if it’s suitable for your requirements.

1. People Search Tool

Instant Checkmate's most remarkable capability is its people search tool. You can uncover additional information about somebody if you type in their first and last name. For more precise outcomes, you must input a particular state.

Although you may opt to leave the location field empty, it's better if you don't. Utilize this helpful search engine to identify any person, including yourself. At times, you may want to get your personal information taken off a website.

In order to refine a search, a person's age, gender, and family relationships may be utilized. The search is done without the individual's permission or knowledge.

The person search feature may take some time to load, but it will only show you genuine results. According to your searches, choose the record that has the most data about the person you're seeking.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

A searchable database of criminal records is also available on the site. Accurate information such as a location, a person's name, and age are necessary for this function to succeed.

The database includes information on all criminal offenses, including felonies, misdemeanors, warrants, lawsuits, and traffic violations. The records include information on the time and place of the crime.

In addition to looking for other people, you can also look for yourself. Finding out what others know about you is easy with this database, and if you don't like what you see, you can always get it erased.

3. Reverse Phone Number Lookup Database

Instant Checkmate offers a reverse phone lookup service to help people who are constantly getting calls from unknown numbers.

Through this search, you can determine the caller's identity, the phone number, and if the number is related to a company. Instant Checkmate is one of the best reverse lookup services available.

4. Sex Offender Database

If you seek to ascertain if any sex criminals have a presence in your locality, you can explore the database of Instant Checkmate. Individuals who are looking for a sense of safety in their new environment or after meeting a new neighbor often visit this part of the website.

The database holds data associated with sexual offenders, including their identities, photographs, and whereabouts.

5. Mobile Application

It’s possible to get the Instant Checkmate application on Android-based gadgets, but it’s not on the market for Apple products. There has been no communication as to whether or not an iOS version could be in the pipeline.

Instant Checkmate reviews of the Android app have been quite positive, with users praising its convenience, dependability, and usefulness. It has been reported that there are sometimes difficulties signing in, but these usually get sorted out quickly.

6. Interface Ease of Use

The user interface of Instant Checkmate is simple and makes the service enjoyable to use with. With only a name and an address, you may run a simple record search that returns easily navigable results.

The signup page also has a comprehensive FAQ for your convenience.

The platform's slow response time is its single major downside. It might take a few minutes to get search results, and a little longer to obtain a report.

7. Customer Support

The email and phone lines for Instant Checkmate's customer service are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Assistance in Spanish is offered Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, alongside help in English. Messages are typically responded to within a day.

Instant Checkmate cost reviews indicate that when customers want to cancel their memberships, the request is typically processed swiftly and without any undue pressure from customer service representatives to keep the subscription active.

If you have any information that you would want to be removed from the site, you may do so by contacting customer service.

8. Site Security

Instant Checkmate's website has 128-bit SSL encryption provided by Norton Symantec to ensure the safety of any financial data entered.

Keep in mind, however, that searching public data is the site's main purpose. Because of the little effort put into protecting the privacy of database information, the site employs an SSL connection to ensure user anonymity.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

Instant Checkmate reviews can be found all over the web, but not everyone agrees on its user-friendliness and efficiency.

We have received reports from some of our customers that they were involuntarily charged for renewing their subscriptions. If you’re not happy with the site, you should terminate your membership right away.

SiteJabber and Trustpilot are two websites that talk about the platform's success, and here are some of the remarks from our clients:

“For the last two years, I have relied heavily on this service. It's easy to use, has tremendous benefits, and requires no special training”

"A heartfelt 'thank you' for the excellent assistance. There was a wealth of fresh data that it made available to me. That's incredible!"

"With Instant Checkmate's help, I was able to solve an issue that was causing me and my family members a lot of stress"

Instant Checkmate Cost Alternatives

There is a huge selection of online background check services available, but some of them may not deliver what they advertise. To help you make a better-informed decision, a list of some of Instant Checkmate's most prominent competitors has been put together.

Although many of these websites have corresponding charges and offer nearly the same data, it’s necessary to conduct your own research before you decide which one to use.

TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate are both operated by the same organization and draw from the same databases. This data source includes criminal records and individual searches.

People can use TruthFinder's tools to research a potential partner, relative, or acquaintance. A brief comparison of the two alternatives is provided below:

Customer service: Both businesses provide email and phone contact options for customer service. Response times from both firms are assured to be no more than 24 hours

Features: Both TruthFinder and Intelius provide very functional and intuitive interfaces. Neither website relies too much on upsell sales pitches, but they both make use of pop-ups

Both TruthFinder and Intelius provide very functional and intuitive interfaces. Neither website relies too much on upsell sales pitches, but they both make use of pop-ups Pricing: Both Instant Checkmate cost and TruthFinder cost to employ a similar monthly subscription pricing structure. The TruthFinder plan costs more, but it has more features

Since its founding in 2003, Intelius has become the industry standard in background screening. It provides the same demographic, criminal history, and family history information as Instant Checkmate does. A few similarities exist between Intelius and Instant Checkmate:

Features: Both sites may provide details on a person's background check, including their address, phone number, and any criminal records they may have. Since both sets of benefits employ comparable databases, the data presented is likely to be identical.

Both sites may provide details on a person's background check, including their address, phone number, and any criminal records they may have. Since both sets of benefits employ comparable databases, the data presented is likely to be identical. Pricing: The price of Intelius and Instant Checkmate are quite similar. There is a price premium for the most extensive information, but both programs have fair monthly rates.

The price of Intelius and Instant Checkmate are quite similar. There is a price premium for the most extensive information, but both programs have fair monthly rates. Customer service: Those in need of assistance may contact Intelius by phone or email. If you contact either business by email, you should get a response within 24 hours if their customer service is any good.

Intelius's search features allow you to do background checks on yourself or a loved one.

This Intelius review will provide you with information regarding the company's background check services.

It’s easy to locate people with just a small amount of data by using US Search, a cost-effective background check provider. Specific information like names, telephone numbers, and addresses may be revealed.

It’s possible to discover data on previous convictions, current social media accounts, and relatives with a straightforward web search. There are a lot of similarities between US Search and Instant Checkmate cost, but also some notable differences.

Customer service: Because the organization is more well-known, Instant Checkmate's customer service presence is more significant and extends beyond email and phone help

Customer service: Because the organization is more well-known,Instant Checkmate's customer service presence is more significant and extends beyond email and phone help Features: The feature choices for Instant Checkmate are more diverse in addition to email and phone assistance Pricing: Both US Search and Instant Checkmate cost are inexpensive services

The feature choices for Instant Checkmate are more diverse in addition to email and phone assistance Pricing: Both US Search and Instant Checkmate cost are inexpensive services

Instant Checkmate Reviews: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is a helpful tool that provides up-to-date information about people, phone numbers, addresses, and more.

Instant Checkmate gathers its data from several sources, allowing you to get comprehensive results. The price of Instant Checkmate is inexpensive in comparison to similar services.

Customers are frustrated by the long wait time for a report after a search. If you require information for a personal project, though, an Instant checkmate review is a great option.

