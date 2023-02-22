Intelius Review: The Pros, Cons, & Pricing Unveiled in 2023

Exploiting the internet can lead to the discovery of a variety of acquaintances, housemates, and even partners. Despite this, it’s important not to be too trusting of people you've never met in person, especially without any caution. To provide yourself with peace of mind, it’s suggested to utilize Intelius to verify the integrity of those you meet online.

Nonetheless, there are many who are uncertain whether Intelius can be relied upon. To answer this question, we tested the service and examined numerous customer reviews on the web. Our research concluded that Intelius is a legitimate provider of high-grade background checks and can furnish the required information.

Intelius Review – Company Overview

Intelius, a confidential search tool, first saw the light of day in Seattle, Washington in 2003. It can be traced back to Infospace, which is now defunct.

After this, Intelius was successful in acquiring various background check services, such as Bothell, Family Builder, and Classmates.com. It’s now known as one of the most prominent companies that provide online background check services.

Is Intelius Legit?

The BBB has been issuing Intelius an A+ rating annually since its initial evaluation in 2021. This analysis of Intelius's background checks is intended to assist you in deciding if you should use the app. We will start by looking at the pros and cons of the situation.

Intelius Pros

Several different price structures and subscription plan choices

Excellent mobile apps available for both Android and iOS devices

Massive database including all of the public documents

Interface of the website that’s straightforward and simple to use

Intelius Cons

Fewer resources dedicated to supporting customers

Occasionally incomplete information within the report

There’s a lack of openness about pricing

Things To Consider Before Buying an Intelius Background Check Report

Prior to subscribing to a background check service or making a one-time payment for such a background check, it’s crucial to determine whether or not the information you will get from the provider is reliable and pertinent. You should not just do a regular Google search.

Additionally, users of this service often expect to get information on their former and present residences, workplaces, education, contact numbers, and email addresses. As an Intelius People Search subscriber, you need to be able to get as many results as you want from a search.

The quick delivery of results is another key trait of a reliable background check service. These checks have to be trustworthy and pragmatic sufficient to be of support whilst seeking a missing member of one's relatives, a pal, or a potential romantic partner.

Intelius Review: What Features & Benefits Does It Offer?

A full review of the service was conducted to determine to what extent it differs from comparable providers of background checks and the degree to which each component adds to the complete value of the item. You may use Intelius background check in a variety of ways, from purchasing one background check result to signing up as a full member.

If it's possible you haven't utilized a background check service before, it’s possible that you may be unaware of which services are credible. This evaluation was written so that you may buy with confidence.

Is Intelius Legit? What Is Its History?

For over 15 years, Intelius People Search began offering its valuable background check service to the public. It’s known for being a very important and reliable source for such data. Although people can turn to Google for free information, Intelius offers additional resources that are not available or hard to find with Google. If the information you need can be located in public sources, this same Intelius app consolidates it all into one location, making it simple to access it all.

It’s essential to be aware that Intelius cannot be utilized when assessing possible employees or tenants for a new residence. Remembering this significant data is of the highest priority. When carrying out such an inquiry, it’s essential to employ the services of a consumer reporting agency. Start taking advantage of Intelius background check immediately.

Intelius Cost and Pricing

Intelius background check provides you with a selection of different pricing plans and subscriptions with the purpose of satisfying your needs. You have the choice to purchase each search in the event that you want to do a background check on someone or monitor their activities. Intelius's search options on a pay-per-use basis: offer the following services and resources:

People Search on Intelius costs $0.95 per search

The cost of doing a reverse phone search with Intelius is $0.95

Prices range from $4.95 to $14.95 for Intelius's reverse-address lookup service

The cost of an Intelius Criminal Record search in the whole state is $14.95, while the cost globally is $29.95

Performing a background check with Intelius will cost you a $39.95 one-time fee

With a Premier subscription, which costs $19.95 per month, you receive unlimited searches. With a Premier Plus membership, which costs $29.95 per month, you get an infinite number of searches

When a person logs into Intelius for the first time, they’re automatically enrolled/registered in a paid plan, regardless of their intent to use the service more than once. Make sure to read the terms of the agreement thoroughly before entering any credit card or banking information.

If you are going to search regularly during the course of a certain amount of time, you should consider getting a subscription to Intelius; If you sign up for the service for a prolonged stretch of time, you will be eligible for a price reduction. Be aware of this before making any purchases.

If you choose to discontinue your membership, you will be charged a fee of $7.95 which will be taken out of any remaining funds you have with us. Therefore, we strongly urge you to sample the subscription service by buying a single check to determine if it satisfies your requirements before signing up.

Intelius Customer Support

Seven in the morning till five in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. Time zone for the Pacific Coast, customers can contact Intelius's customer service team through telephone or email (PST).

The objective of Intelius's services is to help customers understand the complex membership policies of their site. In addition to that, they provide support for any technical issues that may arise in connection with the use of their app or site.

Intelius People Search

Intelius offers a simple search option called the Intelius People Search, accessible at this link. Supposedly, the price for an individual inquiry with this search engine is a bit over one dollar, nevertheless, customers are generally enrolled in a Premier Plus membership automatically unless they cancel their subscription during the first week after signing up for the service.

I was able to obtain some details about the individual's past via the Intelius People Search. The person's date of birth, age, previous and current homes, email accounts, information about their family, social media platforms, career history, and educational background were all included in the report.

To gain knowledge about a person, all you need to do is enter their name, phone number, or place of residence or where they currently reside into the search box on Intelius background check. This is a reliable means of finding out information for both Tinder users and adults who have not been in contact with their friends from childhood. Furthermore, no one will be aware that you have made this search as it will remain completely confidential.

Reverse Phone Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius offers a Reverse Phone Lookup feature as a basic search service. Although you only pay a dollar right now, you may need to pay a subscription fee in the future. To use the Reverse Phone Lookup, you have to enter a 10-digit telephone number into the search bar.

This service allows you to locate the name and address of the person associated with the mysterious number, in addition to other details like their age, address, family members, and previous job.

Given that I often use it to receive calls from numbers I don't recognize, being able to get information on these numbers is really useful. I managed to figure out who was calling me. Reverse Phone Lookup can also be used for more than just identifying personal numbers like those from cell phones and landlines.

Reverse Address Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup provides a service that can trace a previous address. This report is available for prospective homebuyers to utilize in order to uncover more about the house's past and decide whether it’s something that will be valuable for both their time and funds to buy the property. Furthermore, it assists in gaining useful knowledge about the locality.

A Reverse Address Lookup can give you data about the property's site, as well as its former landlords, tenants, neighbors, and even the market value of the house, property taxes, and layout. During my search for a home to buy, I studied this record to uncover what other people had paid for houses in the vicinity.

Criminal Record Searches – Intelius Review

It’s now possible to ask Intelius to search one's criminal records. Prices for searching one state are $14.95 and for the whole nation are $29.95. I am used to performing background checks on prospective babysitters when it comes to finding childcare.

By conducting the Complete National Criminal Database, one can get access to information regarding any misdemeanors, felonies, DUIs, and court cases, as well as the results of trials and pending charges. Customers who opt for a national search can get data from a number of different states.

Intelius Background Check Review

Intelius background checks can be bought for $39.95 and offers a comprehensive report. This is an alternative that’s preferable to using Intelius People Search or Criminal Record Search. If you are searching for a new person to share living quarters with, online dating or looking up long-lost relatives.

I used the Intelius Background Check feature to get details about people such as their ages, marital statuses, bankruptcies, criminal backgrounds, and court records. Because of this, I was able to steer clear of dating individuals who were already in committed relationships but were open to having extramarital affairs.

Identity Check Services

Intelius background check grants individuals the ability to confirm another person's identity upon receiving their consent. This is not something that’s unprecedented, as it’s simply an improved version of existing services and products available on the website. It’s important to note, however, Intelius is lacking the approval of the Federal Consumer Reporting Act (FCRA). This means that it’s not permissible to use Intelius to carry out background checks on potential employees or tenants.

Reputation and Accuracy

Intelius maintains all its searches to get reliable results, yet some people have voiced their concerns about inaccuracies. It's likely that the data given in the search results may not contain all the required information such as current addresses, social media profiles, or mobile phone contact details. However, one can be mostly sure that the information provided is dependable.

Yet, the public view of this business is more intricate and complicated. In the past, people have complained about the fees charged by Intelius and their recurring payments. People should be sure to read the terms and conditions of their purchase as getting a refund from this company can be quite hard, if not impossible.

Intelius Reviews From Around the Web

After conducting an investigation into what other people think about Intelius by reading Intelius reviews on various internet forums, it appears that Nodevice 150 from Reddit thinks that there’s a 60% chance that the findings are correct.

A Reddit user said the Intelius People Search is the most useful for doing nationwide searches. Rose M. from Sitejabber shared that she was looking for someone she hadn't seen in a long time but was struggling to find them. Thankfully, a suggestion to use Intelius background check led to a positive resolution and she thanked the person for their help.

Suzanne V. on Trustpilot commented that she had managed to locate the father of her husband after a long time searching. She thanked the service a lot. Yet another person who uses Trustpilot, Gsup7s, summarized the experience in one word - 'outstanding'. The caliber of service to clients was remarkable and the data was accurate and comprehensive.

Alternatives to Intelius

Intelius background check is a great choice if you need to get background information quickly, but there may be other services that fit your needs better. Therefore, for your convenience, we have created a list of the top three available choices in case the Intelius People Search does not meet your expectations.

If you are in need of a background check, you have a trio of companies to opt from, one of which is TruthFinder. Since 2015, this firm has provided its services, promoting itself as superior to the competition by virtue of its ability to do in-depth investigations.

By exploring the TruthFinder website, you can tell whether or not this service is suitable for your particular needs.

Intelius background check, and similar search engines, provide consumers with a variety of services, including background checks and people finders.

Tools for self-monitoring are made accessible to all users so that they may keep track of their own background checks.

The available payment options for the subscriptions are either a monthly or a bi-monthly plan, with the former costing $28.05 and the latter $46.56.

PeopleFinders is a viable option that people can consider. To help people find out more about a person with whom they have lost touch or who may have committed a crime in the past, this website compiles information from a variety of public records databases, such as arrest and conviction records and current court filings. PeopleFinders' ability to accurately and comprehensively search public records has earned them much praise.

Just a handful of the many notable features of the program are listed as follows:

Users that do a search for a certain individual online may perhaps learn what they need to know about that individual.

Investigate in great depth the available public documents.

Whether you've got an email from a person you don't even know.

PeopleFinders is able to do a reverse email search to confirm the authenticity of the email.

You may also use a search application that’s designed for use on mobile devices.

Instant Checkmate and Intelius People Search are very similar services, both of which provide details about individuals. However, there are a few differences that set them apart. Background checks are conducted by Instant Checkmate, and they both offer information regarding people, but there are some defining distinctions between the two.

The information used by Intelius background checks comes from a broad variety of public and private sources, while the information used by Instant Checkmate comes from public records as well as social networking sites.

Intelius background check is well-known for providing data that are both extensive and accurate, but the accuracy of Instant Checkmate might vary.

The cost of Instant Checkmate is much lower than that of Intelius.

Intelius offers a wider range of options, including background checks, people searches, and reverse phone lookups, while Instant Checkmate provides just basic background checks and information on public records.

Intelius Review: Final Verdict

If you need to rapidly and precisely get information on someone, the Intelius People Search can be very helpful. This could be a potential date, a roommate, or even an individual you frequently encounter. People who only need to use the database occasionally have a range of options provided by Intelius People Search.

With the help of Intelius People Search, you can locate what you are searching for in an inexpensive and speedy manner and even provide yourself with a certain level of assurance.

