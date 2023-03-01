Best Adult Dating Sites for Singles in 2023

It’s not so far-fetched to meet the love of your life online, anymore. Even a lover for the day. The choice is yours, really.

Everyone—and we mean everyone—can find someone on the best adult dating sites.

You can also find someone into whatever you’re into, no matter how “out there” it may seem.

The best adult dating sites for 2023 offer fun features and great privacy options, allowing you to meet exactly who you need to safely, enjoying yourself along the way.

12 Best Adult Dating Sites, Rated and Reviewed

1. AdultFriendFinder - Best Adult Dating Site Overall

Pros

Huge user base

Video chat

Easy to hook up

Sex-positive bunch

No site-created profiles

Cons

No free messages

Pricing

1 month - $39.95

3 months - $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months - $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Site Review

AdultFriendFinder is one of the OG adult dating sites, and as such, it’s garnered a massive 80-million user base. Other websites for hook up would die for that many paying members, but the large user base is not there (just) to rub it in competitors’ faces.

It means it will be easy for you to find someone who’s down and into what you’re into.

Everyone there’s down, open-minded, kink-friendly, and looking for the same thing—an adult friend for some casual sex.

The downside is that you don’t get to message or respond to messages as a free account. But you do get access to live shows for free and the ability to partake in group conversations.

And you get your money’s worth by subscribing.

Highlights

Our favorite thing about AdultFriendFinder is that there are no site-created profiles, so you know whoever you’re chatting with is real.

We also love the video chat feature. It’s great for some cam-on-cam virtual sex but also as a way to confirm you’re not chatting with a catfish.

The live shows are also amazing—the models there rival some of the best camming sites.

2. Ashley Madison - Discreet Adult Dating Site and App

Pros

Completely free for women

No ads

Maximum discretion

Fake profiles are removed fast

Great for business folks who travel

Cons

Chatting can get expensive for men

Some catfishes

Pricing

100% free for women

100 credits - $59

500 credits - $169

1,000 credits - $289

Site Review

Ashley Madison was created as an adult dating site to facilitate affairs by providing the much-needed discretion. Khm (the sound of us not judging and minding our own business). It still does, but that’s not all it does.

People kinda liked the discretion part (because why would anyone need to be up your business), and they decided to use it for all sorts of hookups.

Women were particularly eager to flock to Ashley Madison as the site is completely free for them and full of established (read: rich) men.

Men do complain about the credit system and how it can be expensive, but somehow, they still stick around.

Highlights

The best thing about Ashley Madison, and the reason it almost topped our list of legit dating sites, is their app disguise feature. Basically, you can disguise the Ashley Madison app on your phone into whatever you want, so no one needs to know you’re on the site.

Another top feature and aid to discretion are the face blurring tools that allow you to blur your face in four different stages of blurring.

You can also control who gets to see your profile and send you messages for the complete win of the privacy award. Good job, Ashley Madison.

3. Seeking - Bougie Adult Dating Site for Luxury Dates With Rich Men

Pros

Completely free for women

High-quality members

More women than men

Women need photo verification

Men need proof of income

Cons

Not everyone’s a fan of the ‘bouginess’

Expensive

Pricing

100% free for women

Premium 1 month - $109.99

Premium 3 months - $96.66 a month

Diamond 1 month - $274.99 a month

Site Review

Seeking is for all those who want to steer clear from us normies and our small apartments and want luxury nightly encounters with the most attractive people. It doesn’t get more bougie than Seeking!

All the IT girls that look like models are there, and there are more women than men, which is a rare occurrence among websites for hook up. And all the men there seem to be wealthy since Seeking is not one of the low-cost adult dating sites.

Nope.

All of this exclusiveness does come with a price, and that’s another thing where Seeking rises above the competition—it’s more expensive than other legit adult dating sites on our list. You can’t even see messages without subscribing!

But you do get 10 complimentary messages when you join, so there’s that. And all the men there seem to think it’s worth it.

Highlights

Women make this app what it is, and we can’t stress that enough. Not only is there a large number of them to choose (or be chosen) from, but also, most of them are smoking hot.

We vibe with the Vibe feature that allows you to share snapshots and short videos on your profile, kinda like Instagram stories.

Women can make their wish lists and potential suitors can get them those as a gift to up their chances.

4. Passion - Adult Dating Site Where Queer Folks Rule

Pros

LGBTQ+-friendly

Give and get gifts and tips

Good for couples, too

Steamy live streams

Excellent customer care

Cons

More men than women

No moderators

Pricing

1 month - $39.95

3 months - $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months- $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Site Review

Passion is the best choice for all our queer folks out there. It’s the place where hot queer folks gather to hook up but also explore all the features the site has to offer. And, what features those are!

One of our favorites is the blog feature which lets you lay all your fantasies down for others to read. That’s one heck of a way to gain some fans and potential matches.

If you’re good with words, you may even get tips!

The downside is that there are no mods to oust the trolls and fake profiles, so it can get a bit hectic. But, hey, at least it’s not boring!

Highlights

If you’re not the biggest fan of the written word, surely you know how to appreciate sexy content in video form. That’s right, members can live stream, and we hear the streams tend to get heated.

The kink search feature will wow all those who know what they’re looking for and are particular about it.

And the adult movies may spice up your sex life or at least offer consolation on those nights you don’t find someone.

5. NoStringsAttached - Best Adult Sites for One-Night Stands

Pros

Easy to find a one-night stand

Fast signup

Live webcams

Video chat

Detailed matching system

Cons

Free users can’t message

No mobile app

Pricing

1 month - $29.95

3 months - $19.98 a month, $59.95 total

12 months - $12.50 a month, $149.95 total

Site Review

If you’re just looking for a fast and easy way to get one-night stands, in and out (pun intended), and call it a day, choose NoStringsAttached. You can even save your favorites through the Hotlist feature if you ever wish to see them again.

You can also use the video chat feature to make sure everything’s on point before you meet.

The video chat feature really shouldn’t be an advantage, but the norm in 2023, yet here we are, and even some of the best websites to hook up lack it.

The downside is that you can’t send messages as a free account. But, NoStringsAttached is also one of the best low-cost adult dating sites—membership starts as low as $12.50 a month.

Highlights

NoStringsAttached has very good cheating tips. Hey, what can we say—if you’re gonna cheat, at least do it right!

And you get to set who sees your profile, which is another big plus if you want your escapades to remain a secret.

The amateur adult videos are a perfect treat for all of those who aren’t feeling the heavily directed and edited pro ones.

6. Alt.com - Low-Cost Adult Sites for Alternative Interests

Pros

BDSM community’s gathering spot

Free video chat

Free live shows

Affordable subscriptions

X-rated content

Cons

Niche site, so it’s a small community

Some catfishes

Pricing

1 month - $19.95

3 months - $11.99 a month, $35.97 total

12 months - $8.33 a month, $99.97 total

Site Review

If you’re interested in BDSM or you’ve had a long relationship where that was the norm and now don’t know how to find like-minded folks, Alt.com is where you want to be.

It’s your local BDSM community’s gathering spot and where you’ll find out about IRL meetups.

With monthly subscriptions starting at $8.33, Alt.com is one of the low-cost adult dating sites. Not the largest user base, but if you know what you want and you want some BDSM lovin’, Alt.com is where you’ll find it.

Highlights

What we like most about Alt.com is that there’s a good balance of BDSM newbies and seasoned folks. That’s not always the case when it comes to niche and kink adult dating sites.

And while you don’t get free messages, you can video chat with members for free.

Alt.com is also famous for its X-rated videos. You would have to be a member to watch, though.

7. Feeld - Best Adult Dating Sites for Free Messaging

Pros

Free messages for all

Good for naughty couples

No ads

LGBTQ+-friendly

Great for exploring your sexuality

Cons

Just an app

More men than women

Pricing

1 month - $11.99

3 months - $8 a month, $23.99 total

Site Review

Feeld is one of the top low-cost adult dating sites on our list, with subscriptions starting at only $8.

But that’s not all—it also has a solid free version where everyone gets unlimited messages.

What we also liked about Feeld is how inclusive it is. It’s got more than 20 genders and sexual orientations to choose from. Couples can also register as such.

There are slightly more men than women, but that’s pretty much the case with most legit adult dating sites. Still, Feel is a great way to level up your sex life and explore your sexuality.

Highlights

We just have to mention that there are NO ADS whatsoever on Feeld. The Internet is a place where ads pop up from everywhere, so when you find a corner without them, it’s like a breath of fresh air.

Another plus is that you can join Feeld using your Facebook account and then hide your Feeld account from your Facebook friends. Touche, Feeld.

Feeld also swiftly gets rid of all fake accounts and encourages everyone to report them.

8. Tinder - Popular Free Adult Dating App

Pros

Excellent free version

Affordable membership

Most famous hookup app

LGBTQ+-friendly

Boost women’s self-confidence

Cons

Not everyone’s always down

Some fake profiles

Pricing

1 month - $13.49

6 months - $6.75 a month, $40.50 total

12 months - $4.50 a month, $54 total

Site Review

Does Tinder really need a description? It’s the world’s most famous adult dating site, with a monstrous user base of 8 million folks. And that’s just in the U.S.!

It’s also one of the best free adult dating sites, and the free version is so good you don’t really need to subscribe. But if you do, you’ll be happy to hear that membership starts at just $4.50 a month, and that’s another aspect where Tinder beats other legit adult dating sites.

And if you do, you’ll get some amazing features like Passport, unlimited likes, the ability to rewind swipes, and more.

Highlights

The best thing Tinder’s got going for it is that everyone’s there. They could be on other dating apps, but they’re gonna be on Tinder, too. That means Tinder is your best bet for your IRL crushes.

The Passport feature slaps. You do get it only with a subscription, but, boy, is it good. You get to see folks from other cities, regions, and even countries in case you’re going on a trip.

When you subscribe, you can also boost your profile, which is a great way for men to stand out among such fierce competition.

9. Zoosk - Best Adult Dating Site for All Dating Needs

Pros

Good for hookups & longer term relationships

Up-and-coming app

Photo verification

Quick & easy signup

Live streaming options

Cons

You have to pay for messaging

Buggy app

Pricing

1 month - $29.99

3 months -$20 a month

6 months - $12.50 a month

Site Review

If you’re looking for a one-size-fits-all adult dating site, Zoosk’s your best bet. You can use it as a way to find true love or as a ticket for some casual sex when you feel like it.

The app is gaining traction among the millennials fast, and it’s a big pretender for the ‘Next Tinder’ title alongside Hinge.

The downside is that it has a confusing interface, and the app bugs every now and then, which can be annoying. But you can always access the site via Google on your phone—it works better.

Also, you have to pay to be able to send messages. That’s a bummer, but subscriptions start at $12.50 a month, and you can always continue the conversation on Facebook if you’ve both linked it.

Highlights

Zoosk’s got this behavioral matchmaking algorithm called SmartPicks. It analyzes your behavior on the app so it can send you the best matches. We think it does a pretty good job.

It also analyzes your profile and preferences, so you may want to spruce those up.

On those days when you just need a quick hookup, you can use the Carousel feature. It works kinda like the Tinder swipe—you get one picture, and you’re supposed to react with ‘like,’ ‘pass,’ or ‘maybe.’

10. Hinge - Millennials’ Favorite Adult Dating Site

Pros

Matches can message for free

Diverse user base

Video verification

Prompts ease the first step

Convos & matches never expire

Cons

Only 10 daily matches

Users are more relationship-oriented

Pricing

1 month - $29.99

3 months - $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months - $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Site Review

Hinge is another hip adult dating site popular among the millennials and gen Z. It works by presenting you with 10 daily matches, carefully picked for you by Hinge’s algo.

Then you get unlimited messages within those 10 matches.

You can help the algo out by letting it know who you liked enough to meet through the ‘We Met’ feature.

Send the admins a video of yourself to confirm your identity and rely on others’ video verifications.

It’s worth noting that most folks on Hinge are looking for relationships. But there are also folks just looking for casual flings.

Highlights

Hinge prompts are what sets this dating app apart from others and help people connect and start conversations. Here are some examples:

I am a regular at

Two truths and a lie

This year, I really want to

See how easy it is to just reply, ‘OMG, I thought no one else did this’ or something like that and get the convo going.

We also like the fact that you get to pause your account when in a relationship and then get right back if/when the relationship ends.

You can also use the scrub feature and remove your presence from the app completely.

11. Bumble - Best Adult Dating Site for Women

Pros

Women start conversations

Protection against harassment

Free messages for all

Good for friendships & networking, too

Video chat

Cons

Limited gender options

Matches are lost after 24h if there’s no contact

Pricing

1 week - $8.99

1 month - $16.99

3 months - $11.33 a month, $33.99 total

6 months - $9.16 a month, $54.99 total

Site Review

Bumble is much more than just a swipe-style hookup app like Tinder. It was created as such by a female Tinder founder, but it evolved into a place where you can hang out and network.

The key difference between Tinder and Bumble is that women start conversations on Bumble. We wish we could say that means no unsolicited dick pics, but we live in a world where no one can guarantee that.

However, men won’t be able to send you messages until you message them first, and there’s good protection against harassment on the moderators’ side, so kudos for that.

The downside is that matches disappear if the woman doesn’t take the first step and initiate contact within the first 24 hours, so you gotta act fast!

Highlights

The best thing about Bumble is that, even though women pretty much rule, there’s an almost equal male-to-female ratio. It seems that men don’t mind waiting for women to make the first step after all.

Bumble is also not just about straight couples—it’s a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, and there are tons of queer folks there despite the limited gender options.

And if you sign up for Bumble, you won’t just get on a hookup app. The app also gives you options to connect for friendship as well as networking.

12. Grindr - Best Website to Hook Up for Gay Men

Pros

Free messages for all

Everyone’s a gay man

Affordable membership

You can register as a couple

Cons

It can make you self-conscious about your body

Some jerks

Pricing

1 month - $9.99

3 months - $6.99 a month, $20.97 total

6 months - $4.99 a month, $29.94 total

12 months - $3.99 a month, $47.88 total

Site Review

Grindr is kinda like a candy shop for gay men—it’s full of hot gay men, and they’re all down! But seeing all those perfectly-shaped and oiled torso shots does have a way of messing up with your confidence if you’re not careful.

The good thing about Grindr is that you can totally stay on the free version forever as you get free messages.

But, if you want to chat with people globally, view up to 600 people, and, most importantly, NOT SEE the ads, you’d have to subscribe.

Good news? Subscriptions start at $3.99, making Grindr one of the low-cost adult dating sites.

Highlights

Grindr is a niche adult dating site, but it’s the site with the highest concentration of gay men, and if you’re one of them, there’s no better place to be.

Scrolling those feeds will make you hit the gym and get in shape.

Another unexpected advantage is that people DO meet on Grindr and have lasting, meaningful relationships afterward. You just gotta come up with an alternative how-we-met story for Thanksgiving.

How To Hook Up With The Best Adult Dating Sites

Here are 5 tips for choosing the right adult dating site for you:

Figure out what you want - Consider if you’re looking for one-night stands, a serious relationship, or are open to both. Then choose the site that’s about whatever you’re looking for.

- Consider if you’re looking for one-night stands, a serious relationship, or are open to both. Then choose the site that’s about whatever you’re looking for. Consider your potentials - Think about where the type of partner you’re looking for is, especially if you’re looking for long-term relationships. Then figure out which adult dating site they would use and meet them there.

- Think about where the type of partner you’re looking for is, especially if you’re looking for long-term relationships. Then figure out which adult dating site they would use and meet them there. Don’t forget about the features - Hey, you want to be able to video chat or have other useful and entertaining features.

- Hey, you want to be able to video chat or have other useful and entertaining features. Think about the subscription fees - Check out the free versions and subscription fees, what each gives you, and what you are comfortable with.

- Check out the free versions and subscription fees, what each gives you, and what you are comfortable with. Don’t overthink it - You can always delete your profile, and most of the best adult dating sites have free trial versions.

Best Adult Dating Sites for Free FAQs

Are Adult Dating Apps Safe to Use?

Yes, most legit adult dating sites are safe to use. They have systems in place to protect your personal data, and moderators usually remove fake or harassing users.

Which Best Adult Dating Site Is Completely Free?

Tinder, Bumble, and Grindr are completely free adult dating sites. There’s an option to upgrade for additional benefits, but their core versions are 100% free. Ashley Madison is 100% free for women.

How Do I Choose the Best Adult Dating Sites?

The best way to choose the best adult dating site for you is to figure out what you need.

If you’re simply looking for an easy and fast way to find one-night stands and casual hookups, AdultFriendFinder is the best option.

Seeking is the best bet for those who like high-quality matches and dates, while Passion is the best choice for the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

And if you’re looking for a long-term relationship, you should go to Hinge.

What Is the Best Dating Site for 50-Year-Olds?

Silver Singles is the best dating site for 50-year-olds as it was designed specifically for this age group.

Do Escorts or “Working Girls” Use Casual Dating Sites?

Yes, escorts or ‘’working girls’’ use casual dating sites for both professional and personal purposes. They may choose to advertise their services there, or they may simply use the sites for their private connections.

What Are Some Safety Tips for Online Dating?

Careful about the photos - Don’t use the same photos as you have on your socials, and don’t send nudes with your face on them.

- Don’t use the same photos as you have on your socials, and don’t send nudes with your face on them. Check if they’re verified - The best adult dating sites will give users the option to photo/video verify their accounts.

- The best adult dating sites will give users the option to photo/video verify their accounts. Do a little background check - Search their name or photos to see what comes up online.

- Search their name or photos to see what comes up online. Video chat before meeting - This is always the best way to confirm they are who they say they are and get a feel for what they’re like.

- This is always the best way to confirm they are who they say they are and get a feel for what they’re like. Keep someone in the know - At least one of your friends needs to know when you’re out meeting someone you met on the app.

How Do Adult Dating Sites Show Up on My Bill?

Adult dating sites will show up on your bill as usual app charges If you get the apps through the App Store or Google Play (‘itunes.com/bill’ and ‘Google Play Apps’, respectively’).

Best Adult Dating Sites for Hookups in Conclusion

When all is said and done, we have to conclude that AdultFriendFinder is the best online adult dating site. Simply put—it’s got one of the largest user bases, everyone’s down, and it’s got great features.

Ashley Madison is a close second, mainly because of its commitment to discretion.

If you are looking for luxury adult dating, your best bet is Seeking.

As you’ve noticed, the most important thing is for you to figure out what you hope to get out of the app or site. Once you have that figured out and the kind of people you’d like to meet, choosing the best adult dating site for you will be easy.

