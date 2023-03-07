How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check – Ultimate Guide

With a multitude of people search sites claiming to be the best, it's challenging to decide which ones are actually the most reliable. The sheer amount of them can make this process even more difficult.

To help narrow down the list of people search sites, we have carefully selected and reviewed the most trustworthy ones, which will provide you with complete, precise, and detailed search results.

This list of the top people search sites currently available are the perfect tool for finding an old friend, looking up family members, confirming professional connections, getting information about an acquaintance, and more.

6 Best People Search Sites on the Market

TruthFinder: Best People Search Sites Overall Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports Instant Checkmate: Great for Criminal History Check PeopleFinders: Best for Ease of Use Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Sites US Search: Oldest People Search Engines

TruthFinder: Best People Search Sites Overall

Pros:

Comprehensive analyses which provide an exhaustive evaluation

It is possible to scan the Dark Web

Technical help that phone can access at no cost

An A+ classification from the Better Business Bureau

Cons:

Higher in price

TruthFinder began its operations in 2015, and since then it has become one of the most popular people search sites.

TruthFinder is one of the most trusted people search sites, with over 60,000 reviews and a 5-star rating. It also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, further confirming its authenticity and reputation.

Usability: 4.9/5

TruthFinder is one of the straightforward people search sites with a pleasant and uncomplicated user interface.

The website of the people search sites is arranged in an orderly fashion, making it straightforward to use. Additionally, there is an Android app that allows users to look up information about someone wherever they may be.

Features: 4.9/5

There are many options offered by TruthFinder to allow a search; you can use the people search sites, reverse phone lookup, public records, and background check services to find someone. No matter if you are using a person's name, phone number, email address, or even address, you can use these options.

The People search sites and Background Search are very useful to confirm an online date, get in touch with a long-lost friend or family member, or even find out what is in your background check.

TruthFinder is one of the most comprehensive people search sites, searching through millions of public records to give a thorough look into someone's criminal records, arrest records, public information, and more, enabling you to stay secure.

In the digital age, identity theft is a common problem, so you can conduct a people search sites scan to make sure your data isn't being used for illegal activities by cybercriminals. Also, the scan scans and monitors the web for any probable identity theft.

What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5

It is impossible for people to search websites like TruthFinder not to offer extensive search results because of the huge number of public records it examines. A thorough report from TruthFinder could potentially reveal.

Education history

Criminal history

Location history

Dating profiles

Possible relatives & family members

Social media accounts

Traffic offenses

Contact information

Employment history

Birth & death records

Dating site profiles

Arrest records

Pricing: 4.7/5

Though TruthFinder isn't the most affordable of the people search websites, it is the most superior service available. If you're looking for detailed and accurate reports, then TruthFinder is a perfect choice.

Also, people search sites like TruthFinder offer complimentary reverse phone lookup if you just need some basic facts about an unfamiliar caller.

To sum up, the cost of TruthFinder depends on the level of detail you're looking for.

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Power Users – Billed at $46.56 every two months)

FCRA Disclaimer – TruthFinder does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Intelius: Best People Search Sites for Detailed Reports

Pros:

Reports with an abundance of information

Vast compilation of open documents

Distinguished, having consistently high marks

Information derived from over 20 billion public documents

Cons:

Only applicable to the United States

Intelius has been one of the best people search websites in the industry since 2003. If you’re looking for a dependable people search engine, Intelius is the way to go.

It has access to millions of records, providing you with a great opportunity to uncover a lot of information about someone you just met or are interested in.

Usability: 4.9/5

Intelius is one of the many search sites with an uncomplicated web design that is immediately noticeable when you first visit the website. The search parameters are clearly visible and provide helpful guidance in order to make the process as effortless and efficient as possible.

Furthermore, the expansive public records that the people search sites provide are broken down into manageable sections, making it easier to go through the search results.

Features: 5/5

Intelius attempts to offer the most favorable chances of locating the information that you need by using people search websites. By simply providing the person's first and last name, you can acquire diverse public records and criminal history.

People search sites can be used to enhance the search, by adding the state or city they reside in for a more precise result. Additionally, there is a reverse phone and address lookup that can be employed to discover facts about a phone number or property records. The reverse address lookup is helpful if you're searching for a property.

What Can Intelius Uncover: 4.9/5

Intelius is one of the most popular people search sites, capable of providing detailed and current data on people and property. The outcomes may even be more impressive than anticipated.

A people search website like Intelius can reveal a number of details, but not limited to the following:

Traffic offenses

Address history

Family members and relatives

Assets

Arrest records

Court records

Sexual offenses

Phone numbers

Bankruptcies

Social media profiles

Misdemeanors

Pricing: 4.9/5

People search sites provide a basic search for free that can supply a user with fundamental details about a person, such as age and locations where they have lived. To gain access to more comprehensive details, you must subscribe to a paid service.

The subscription fees for people search websites like Intelius are reasonably priced compared to other people search engines. Regarding the large amount of info that is available and the user-friendly interface, Intelius is a great value for your money.

Summary of Costs;

1-month unlimited reports –$24.86/mo

2-month unlimited reports – $21.13/month ($42.25 charged every 60 days)

FCRA Disclaimer – Intelius does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Instant Checkmate: Great People Search Sites for Criminal History Check

Pros:

Interface that is simple to operate

It is possible to acquire documents in the PDF format

Assistance provided via phone at no cost

Comprehensive criminal histories

Cons:

It is not possible to obtain individual reports

Instant Checkmate is one of the best people search websites, providing the ability to find out any criminal history associated with someone in a short period. This people search website has earned an A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating, indicating its reliability.

Usability: 4.9/5

To begin with, Instant Checkmate brings together a rapid search feature and an intuitive menu bar to create a smooth search experience. Additionally, they do a great job of providing detailed reports in an organized way, so you won't have to take a lot of time examining the report for details.

In general, you won't have any trouble using the site, but if you do, they have responsive customer service that you can contact through a toll-free call.

Features: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate provides four primary direct search options: people search sites, a reverse phone lookup search, a criminal arrest records search, and an inmate search. To utilize the people's search, all that is needed is an individual's name and the city in which they live.

Moreover, a person's stress can be decreased by simply having their phone number and accessing the details of a strange caller. The criminal records search is Instant Checkmate's most remarkable feature as it can search through an abundance of records and further be filtered by state, city, or zip code.

Lastly, the inmate search can give a speedy look into the country's prisons, jails, and other such institutions to help those wanting to reconnect with lost family or friends who are likely incarcerated.

What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5

Instant Checkmate is a comprehensive screening platform that can unearth much more than just a person's criminal history. Here are some of the potential pieces of information that the platform can reveal:

Weapon permits

Phone number

Location history

Address history

Birth and death records

Court records

Social media profiles

Relatives

Felonies

Arrest records

Pricing: 4.8/5

Instant Checkmate provides pricey subscription plans compared to its leading rivals, however, the cost is well-justified when taking into account the features and services provided. It is not possible to buy just one report and an extra fee of $1.99 is charged for downloading any report in PDF format, which is not really a big deal if you're looking for something tangible.

Summarizing the cost;

1-month unlimited reports – $35.12/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $28.09/mo

FCRA Disclaimer – Instant Checkmate does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening

PeopleFinders: Best People Search Sites for Ease of Use

Pros:

Super simple to navigate interface

Possibility of reuniting with separated loved ones

Useful for screening prospective new hires

Offers access to a wealth of personal data

Cons:

The data may not be current or precise

Could potentially violate someone's right to privacy without their knowledge or permission

Sometimes it may be rather costly to get access to certain types of data

Certain information may be deemed private and should not be accessible to the public

PeopleFindersis an online service that permits users to look for and gain access to data related to persons. It is well-known people search sites that offer a broad range of details about persons, such as their contact info, criminal records, and background information.

The software is user-friendly and allows individuals to seek people by name, address, or contact number. PeopleFinders can be beneficial for locating missing acquaintances or family members, researching background info on potential hires or potential dates, and more.

Usability: 5/5

PeopleFinders is well-known for being easy to use. Its interface is very user-friendly, allowing visitors to look up individuals by name, address, or phone number in a straightforward way. The output is presented in a sorted format, with the option to filter the results to make the search process even more specific.

Moreover, the website provides a range of search options, such as searching by location, age, and criminal records, making it easier for users to get the information they need. All in all, PeopleFinders is constructed to be simple to use and navigate, making it accessible to people with varying levels of technical proficiency.

Features: 4/5

PeopleFinders is quite similar to Intelius in terms of being able to locate people based on their name, phone number, or address. The only distinction is that PeopleFinders also enables you to search for an individual using their email address.

You need not be concerned about unanswered calls anymore as the reverse phone lookup will provide you with all the details. Plus, the reverse address feature helps you to identify someone or to be aware of the residential background in the vicinity. In addition, the free email lookup tool is the ideal choice if you want to look deeper into the sender of an email.

Now, we should discuss the accuracy of the service. If there is one thing that people search engine reviews can unanimously agree on, it is the precision of the search. For this, we will give the website an impressive A rating.

People search sites provided an abundance of facts without charge. Locating friends was more manageable and faster than envisioned. The outcomes disclosed the most proficient ways to stay connected with them. That incorporated contact information, address history, and family members.

It also exhibited a roster of its neighbors along with their personal information. This is undoubtedly one of the finest free people search websites.

What PeopleFinders Can Uncover:

People search websites, such as PeopleFinders, can expose an extensive array of details concerning people, Including

Records of Real Estate: This can consist of data about the real estate owned by someone, including the address, type of property, and the owner's name.

Data that is open to the public can encompass details like matrimony, separation, and insolvency history.

Data from a person's past can include their criminal activities, apprehension details, and other details such as work experience and educational qualifications.

Family and friends: PeopleFinders can offer data on a person's family and friends, including their names and contact details.

PeopleFinders is able to look for an individual's social networking accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Particulars for reaching out: This could involve a person's name, old and new addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses.

It is essential to be mindful that not all facts are accessible to all people and some of that data may not be accurate or recently updated. Additionally, some knowledge could be classified and therefore should not be made public.

Pricing:

PeopleFinders is one of the many people search sites that require payment for its services.

Monthly subscription - $24.95

Individual reports - $1.95

PeopleFinders is one of the leading people search engines. However, there are some warnings. To begin with, it is not completely clear how they gather their information. Additionally, there are few details you can find about a person's online activity.

Still, it is possible to buy individual reports from these people search sites which are rarely provided by other companies. This is good news if you are operating on a limited budget and only searching for one person.

FCRA Disclaimer – PeopleFinders does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Sites

Pros:

Easily accessible PDF reports

Efficient and cheap

Updates to search results are made automatically

An Easy-to-Navigate User Interface

Cons:

Restrictions on criminal background checks

If you are trying to find cost-effective people search sites, your search could be over. Spokeo is an ideal option for those seeking basic info about an individual, as it offers an impressive combination of affordability and broad searches.

Spokeo people search sites state they get their information from approximately 12 billion records. To demonstrate the accuracy of their information, they have been featured in well-known magazines and newspapers such as Forbes and The New York Times.

Usability: 4.9/5

Spokeo is one of the top people search sites with an uncluttered layout and a well-structured design. Even those with no experience using search sites should be able to easily navigate Spokeo. In case of any issues, the customer service and search assistant team are quick to respond and work to resolve the problem.

Features 4.7/5

Spokeo is a reliable people search website that keeps its services simple and straightforward. You can find out a great deal of information about someone using their name, phone number, email address, and even their mailing address.

The reverse address lookup is gaining positive reviews, allowing people to learn more about a certain property.

The automatic updates feature is also an important part of Spokeo's service; if something changes, it will update the report and notify the user to give them a more precise view of their friend, family member, or acquaintance.

What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5

With its informal vibe, Spokeo is the perfect choice for people search websites looking for in-depth personal information. You can anticipate the following:

Wealth records

Location history

Family associates

Contact information

Personal details

Social media accounts

Criminal records

Pricing: 4.8/5

Spokeo offers tremendous benefits for the price it charges. It is one of the least expensive people search sites available, yet it still provides users with reports of excellent quality and offers great value for their investment.

1-month membership – $19.95

2-month membership – $14.95

US Search: Oldest People Search Engines

Pros:

Inexpensive fundamental data lookups

The company has been running for over two and a half decades

Swift outcomes

Cons:

Criminal records that are restricted in scope

Expensive comprehensive documents

Established in 1993, US Search is the oldest people search site. Highly effective for those looking to locate old friends, US Search trawls through public, state, and federal databases to uncover basic information about people. However, the website could also be used to obtain information regarding a property.

Usability: 4.5/5

US Search was founded in 1993, yet has managed to stay current with its user interface and create a process that helps people search for someone using their name, telephone number, or address in a manageable, straightforward way.

Features: 4.3/5

US Search is renowned for its fast reports, providing you with search results and full contact information in just a couple of minutes. Additionally, the website retains your reports for a full year, allowing you to easily look them up for reference.

What US Search can uncover: 4.3/5

US Search is a prominent website that can be utilized to access important information about individuals and real estate. In a report from US Search, the following information can be located:

Employment & education history

Social profiles

Phone numbers

Personal details

Pricing: 4.4/5

US Search provides one of the most affordable choices if you need a onetime report, however, you must pay more for a more detailed report.

1-month unlimited searches – $19.86

Reverse Phone Lookup – $1.99

Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites

In order to choose the most suitable people search sites, multiple elements should be taken into account, such as:

When judging the worth of people search websites, the key element to consider is the value of the data they offer. This comprises the correctness, completeness, and currency of the material.

Precision was taken into account when creating our top selections since the amount of data found would not matter if it was inaccurate or not up-to-date. There was no room for error in this regard.

Usability is a major component when it comes to designing a website. A successful website must have a visually appealing user interface, an uncomplicated layout, and a mobile-compatible format. Sites that have these components tend to be ranked higher in comparison to those that lack them.

The websites offering people search sites should have clear rules in place that guarantee the protection of persons' private data and the ethical utilization of the provided information.

It is essential to be able to search for individuals by utilizing a range of different criteria like name, address, phone number, etc. The more search parameters available, the more likely it is the website will be able to provide precise outcomes.

Assistance: The people search websites must offer a reliable customer service to assist users with any queries or problems they may encounter.

Companies that demonstrated success in offering a variety of advantageous characteristics and web-based programs, as well as accomplished what they said they would, received higher marks in this compilation.

A noteworthy element of individuals' search websites, online background check administrations, and other inquiry motors offering to uncover "mystery" data is the measure of their online database. The more extensive the database, the more insights can be uncovered.

Cost price is a vital component of any service. Despite the features, level of quality, and usefulness, if the cost is too high, customers will be dissatisfied. Consequently, the value for money was taken into account and had an impact on the score each search engine got.

What Are People Search Websites?

It's easy to locate individuals that you may be related to or seeking information about for a future date. A people search service lets you do this in a few simple steps. All you need is their name, telephone number or address, and you can quickly locate them using an online people search sites.

Best People Search Sites – Buying Guide

What Are the Best People Search Engines To Find Someone?

TruthFinder is one of the best people search sites available. It has the capacity to access more than 20 billion records to generate comprehensive reports. Additionally, Intelius supplies an abundance of contact information and personal facts in its reports, thus making it simpler to reconnect with somebody you had lost touch with.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites?

It is true that a few people search sites where you can perform a search without any cost. Nonetheless, most search engines require payment to access detailed results as they get their data from reliable sources.

How To Find Out Where Someone Lives?

It’s possible to discover someone's overall information by utilizing their name, phone number, social media username, or email address.

People search sites will generally provide address and location history that can be used to figure out where someone resides.

In addition, people search engines can provide a report that includes potential relatives and acquaintances that can be used as clues to find out where someone lives.

Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name?

Using people search engines, it is possible to track somebody down simply by knowing their name. Nonetheless, if the individual has a common name, the results of the search query will be quite numerous.

To increase the chances of finding the right person through people search engines, it is best to have additional details such as their current residence city or state to narrow the search results.

Tips on Choosing the Best People Search Sites

The most respected and dependable people search websites are known to deliver precise and up-to-date information about an individual. Here are certain criteria to consider when opting for a people search sites:

Reputation

It is well known that the most reliable people search websites that have a lot of excellent feedback from their users. A great way to start the research is to go to social media sites and networks such as Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and others in order to get a real understanding of the reputation of the best people search sites.

Site Database

A website's database can show the amount of data that people search sites can acquire about a person or asset. It is essential to choose a website that retrieves its data from a large variety of sources, such as the websites reviewed here, which draw information from countless public records.

User Experience

The user interface of the most reliable people search sites should be uncomplicated and enjoyable to use. Moreover, the search tools should be easy to understand, even for those without much experience, and should be able to quickly bring up the desired results.

Pricing

Most people search sites have prices that are pretty much the same. But, if you are willing to spend more money, you can get more in-depth data from the more costly sites.

When using people search sites, it would be wise to select one that offers fees that are close to the usual cost, providing you with a better balance between affordability and accurate searches, even if the information is not applicable to you.

Benefits of Using People Search Sites

It's not a good idea to depend on conventional techniques to look for someone. Most of the time, you will be left with nothing or with limited resources in your possession. This is why you require people search sites.

Fast Search

It is no longer necessary to visit a public library or contact local authorities to locate a particular individual and discover their contact information. The most efficient people search sites can provide the desired details within a short period of time.

Bulk Search

If you are trying to locate multiple individuals, doing the job by hand will require you to spend a considerable amount of time as well as give you an unpleasant headache. People search sites are available to make the task easier and provide you with the outcomes you need.

Accurate Results

You can certainly research on your own to obtain accurate information; however, using online people search sites may prove even more efficient. People search sites are generally more up-to-date than what is available in print.

Background Checks

People search sites not only allow you to quickly locate people on the internet, but they also enable you to look through someone's past information, criminal history, and more.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites

Are you curious to find out if there are any completely free people search websites? Yes, they exist! Here are a few great ones:

Google

Google is one of the most comprehensive people search sites available, so it can be used to track down individuals. However, people search sites can provide a vast range of data, making it difficult to find something specific as you will be faced with a range of search results and web pages.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is mainly for viewing business profiles, which display people's professional qualifications and experiences. It is possible to view this information without having an account. However, if you're searching for more personalized information, this isn't the ideal platform compared to other people search sites.

Facebook

Facebook is one of the most popular people search sites, making it a great tool for seeking out people. However, it is also plagued by a high number of duplicate accounts and similarly named users.

TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is one of the many people search sites available online that can be used to locate a person in the United States with just their full name and address. Similar to other online people search engines, it has a limited search capability. It can only be used to look up common names that are already present in its database.

How To Get Started With People Search Sites

1. Register for the Service of Your Choice: Tap the signup button and provide your first name, last name, and validate your email address.

2. Choose a Membership: Pick the plan that fits your needs and the payment option that works best for you.

3. After finishing the activation process, head over to the search bar and input the name, telephone number, email address, social media username, or any other information that the platform is allowed to use.

4. You can refine your search by providing additional information such as the person's state, city, or religious affiliation.

5. You will receive a notification when your outcomes are complete, prompting you to take a look at the report.

What Is the Best App To Search for a Person?

When it comes to people search sites, TruthFinder is the top choice for accessing and gathering billions of public records, wide search parameters, and fast and accurate search reports.

Moreover,Instant CheckmateandIntelius are other good people search sites for extensive searches and thorough reports.

NOTE: It is essential, however, to use FCRA-compliant people search sites when conducting employee, tenant, and consumer credit screening.

